Athletics: No half measure for Harold Wood duo

Harold Wood's Ian Grant and Peter Jackson at the Thorpe & Egham half marathon Archant

Harold Wood Running Club members took on various different challenges over the weekend.

Ian Grant and Peter Jackson both set new personal bests at the Thorpe & Egham half marathon, clocking 1:35 and 1:32 respectively on Sunday.

And that was after a group of 22 members took on six different parkrun events, including Victoria Docks, Woolacombe Dunes, Barking, Valentines, Raphae land Cwmbran.

Alan Woodruff set a new personal best over the Barking course.

A few hours later at Victoria Park, Harold Wood took part in the penultimate race of the Chingford League series, where Patrick Thoeung, Jonny Le Roux, Susan and Allan Munns were in action.

Meanwhile, Helen Jenner and Louise Marshall attended an England Athletics course and are now both qualified to be leaders. For more details follow Harold Wood RC on Facebook and Instagram.