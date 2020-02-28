Search

Advanced search

Muddy hell for Havering but O'Neill shows she is a star with a magnificent seventh

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 February 2020

The Havering senior men's squad at the National cross-country championships

The Havering senior men's squad at the National cross-country championships

Archant

Havering AC runners braved some of the toughest conditions in recent memory in Nottingham for the National Cross-Country Championships on Saturday.

Havering's John Whitehead splashes through the puddles at the National cross-countryHavering's John Whitehead splashes through the puddles at the National cross-country

Wollaton Park had thick mud and deep puddles as well as a flooded stream to cope with, but the Havering athletes did just that.

Kate O'Neill's fine winter season continued as she battled her way to a stunning seventh place in the under-20 race, a day before her 19th birthday.

Sophie Rand backed her up in 77th, while Sam Atkins, the sole Havering runner in the under-20 men's race, flew the flag well in finishing 76th.

The senior women had a scoring four led by Morgan Campbell in 114th, over 60 places higher than her first National last year.

Havering's Kate O'Neill is up with the leaders on her way to seventh at the National cross country champs in NottinghamHavering's Kate O'Neill is up with the leaders on her way to seventh at the National cross country champs in Nottingham

Ginte Bailey was 143rd, with Robyn Matson 251st and Clare Davies in 376th seeing the team finish 27th, while the senior men's team put out nine runners and finished 40th in their category, with most of them saying they had never been in a tougher race.

You may also want to watch:

They were led home by a disappointed Rob Warner who had his shoe half pulled off in the first 30 yards of the 12k race and had to watch hundreds of runners pass him as he tried to put it back on.

He battled back, but could only finish 213th.

Next home was Gavin Watts in 349th whose army experience helped him through the mud.

Barry Smith (430th) and John Whitehead (571st) did well to handle the course that left many of the nearly 2,000 runners walking.

James Stewart (678th) found the going tough, but Steve Walker (872nd) seemed to relish the race, finishing in front of some of his team-mates.

Martin Chester was next home in 952nd with Gary Atkins (978th) not far behind as the team was completed by Roy James (1,244th).

The club had fewer in action in the younger age groups but Hannah Evans put a recent bout of ill-health behind her to finish in front of sibling Charlotte as the twins finished 138th and 151st in the under-13s. Rosie Warner was 218th.

Matt Blacklock and Max Robbins were 131st and 243rd in the under-15 race, with Tilly Canty (114th) the only member in the under-15 girls' race.

Most Read

Harold Wood crash: Brentwood man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

IBS sufferer accuses Collier Row Costa Coffee of discrimination after toilet mishap left him ‘publicly humiliated’

The toilet mishap happened at the Costa Coffee in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed over ‘concern for colleague and customer safety’ after Travellers set up camp in car park

Police have previously been called to Tesco Gallows Corner car park to deal with Traveller incursions. Picture: Ken Mears

Luxury cars worth at least £3million stolen from Havering and Barking and Dagenham recovered in early morning police raids

Essex Police, the British Transport Police and the National Crime Agency joined forces on a major operation involving 400 officers across Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Most Read

Harold Wood crash: Brentwood man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

IBS sufferer accuses Collier Row Costa Coffee of discrimination after toilet mishap left him ‘publicly humiliated’

The toilet mishap happened at the Costa Coffee in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed over ‘concern for colleague and customer safety’ after Travellers set up camp in car park

Police have previously been called to Tesco Gallows Corner car park to deal with Traveller incursions. Picture: Ken Mears

Luxury cars worth at least £3million stolen from Havering and Barking and Dagenham recovered in early morning police raids

Essex Police, the British Transport Police and the National Crime Agency joined forces on a major operation involving 400 officers across Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Muddy hell for Havering but O’Neill shows she is a star with a magnificent seventh

The Havering senior men's squad at the National cross-country championships

Havering keep winning run going with gr-eight victory over Bourne Deeping rivals

Havering HC vs Bourne Deeping HC, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 22nd February 2020

Romford Town youngsters combine for impressive haul at Essex Championships

Romford Town swimmers celebrate their success

Moyes: All games are going to be very big

West Ham United manager David Moyes before the Premier League match at Anfield

Havering athletes impress at Indoor Championships

Paris King with her coach Joanne DayHavering's
Drive 24