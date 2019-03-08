Search

Marathon fever for Harold Wood Running Club athletes

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 May 2019

Harold Wood Running Club's London Marathon contingent face the camera (pic: HWRC)

Harold Wood Running Club's London Marathon contingent face the camera (pic: HWRC)

The latest news from the Harold Wood Running Club

Harold Wood Running Club had a record number of participants taking part in this year's London Marathon.

In total, 10 of the club's members participated and they had a lot of support along the route from fellow HWRC athletes.

Tony Panton was first home in three hours, 24 minutes and five seconds, followed by Ian Grant (3:25.59), Daniel Carr (3:39.36), Mark Dalby (3:44.43), Rosie Hatch(3:53:26), Helen Jenner (4:34.19), Louise Hawker (4:39.51), Lauren McInerney (4:49.28) and Tony Brooks (5:57.48).

Those in action on Sunday proved to be an inspiration for the club's other members, so much so that they have already inspired some to enter the ballot for next year.

Between them all they raised over £20,000 for various charities, which was amazing effort that made HWRC proud.

Away from marathon action, 19 runners took part in parkruns in Bournemouth, Chelmsford, Old Deer Park and Raphael with Richard Rockliffe completing his 150th race.

