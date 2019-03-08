Search

Harold Wood's Leonard breaks four-hour barrier at Paris marathon

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 April 2019

Harold Wood Running Club's Andy Leonard at the Paris marathon (pic: HWRC)

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club athlete was in fine form around the streets of the French capital

Harold Wood Running Club's Richard Rockcliffe, Louise Hawker, Martin Hawker, Lynsey Mann, Claire Brinsmead and Sophie Apps at the Frinton-on-Sea marathon (pic: HWRC)Harold Wood Running Club's Richard Rockcliffe, Louise Hawker, Martin Hawker, Lynsey Mann, Claire Brinsmead and Sophie Apps at the Frinton-on-Sea marathon (pic: HWRC)

Harold Wood Running Club's Andy Leonard broke the four-hour barrier at the Paris marathon, finishing in a time of three hours, 54 minutes and 52 seconds.

Richard Rockcliffe, Louise Hawker, Martin Hawker, Lynsey Mann, Claire Brinsmead and Sophie Apps, meanwhile, all took in the Frinton-on-Sea half marathon.

Brinsmead was fastest in the female vet category, while Martin Hawker posted a new personal best of 1:55.52.

The Three Bridges 10k in Lancaster saw new bests for both Adam Bartlett, who finished in 37 minutes and 41 seconds, and Rosie Hatch (45.36).

Harold Wood Running Club's Adam Bartlett (left) and Rosie Hatch at the Three Bridges 10k (pic: HWRC)Harold Wood Running Club's Adam Bartlett (left) and Rosie Hatch at the Three Bridges 10k (pic: HWRC)

Martina Murphy, meanwhile, achieved a new best time for 5k at the Run Through Olympic Park race last Wednesday.

A total of 13 Harold Wood members took part in parkruns at Basildon, Lytham, Worthing, Harwich and Raphaels.

Apps was able to mark her 50th parkrun race when taking part in the event at Harwich to cap a busy week for the Harold Wood member.

