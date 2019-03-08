Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Keeley and Dobie step down from Joggers committee at AGM

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 April 2019

Emma Bradford, Chris Thomas and Darren Radford of Havering 90 Joggers (pic: H90J)

Emma Bradford, Chris Thomas and Darren Radford of Havering 90 Joggers (pic: H90J)

Archant

The latest news from the Havering ‘90 Joggers club

David Keeley has stepped down as Havering ’90 Joggers club secretary after 25 years in the role.

Keeley stepped down from the role at the club’s Annual General Meeting, with Lisa Gaskin appointed as his replacement.

Club chairman Rob Dobie also stepped down after six years as club chairman, with Chris Thomas replacing him in the role.

Henry Monaghan, Darren Radford and Lucy Burdett have also joined the committee as members’ representative, race secretary and welfare officer respectively.

Emma Bolton and Radford were presented with the most improved runners award, while Thomas collected the Club President Award for outstanding services to the club this year.

Christina Clementson ran 16 miles at the Kingston Breakfast Run and Bruce Mail completed the Velopark 10k race.

It was another busy week for Havering 90 Joggers.

Most Read

Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Paramedics stopped in garage car park to try to save Jodie Chesney after she was stabbed in Harold Hill park, inquest hears

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Thief smashes into Hornchurch fish and chip shop and steals Mitchell’s Miracles charity box

The thief smashed into Crispy Cod and stole a charity box with donations for Mitchell's Miracles - a charity that helps young children who have a rare form of cancer. Photo: Crispy Cod

Residents saw manhole cover fly into the air after Elm Park electrical explosion

Emergency services cordoned off the junction of Lancaster Drive and Farm Way this morning after an electrical explosion. Photo: Chirag Amin

Gap between pay and house prices in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets worst since records began

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Most Read

Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Paramedics stopped in garage car park to try to save Jodie Chesney after she was stabbed in Harold Hill park, inquest hears

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Thief smashes into Hornchurch fish and chip shop and steals Mitchell’s Miracles charity box

The thief smashed into Crispy Cod and stole a charity box with donations for Mitchell's Miracles - a charity that helps young children who have a rare form of cancer. Photo: Crispy Cod

Residents saw manhole cover fly into the air after Elm Park electrical explosion

Emergency services cordoned off the junction of Lancaster Drive and Farm Way this morning after an electrical explosion. Photo: Chirag Amin

Gap between pay and house prices in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets worst since records began

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Keeley and Dobie step down from Joggers committee at AGM

Emma Bradford, Chris Thomas and Darren Radford of Havering 90 Joggers (pic: H90J)

St Joseph’s girls’ team reach finals

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch primary school one of only 50 in the country to receive award for its work around mental health

Suttons Primary School has been given a silver award for its work with mental health.

Harold Hill residents plan music festival to encourage young people away from knife crime

Residents are planning to hold The Harold Hill Festival in Central Park on September 7: Picture: Alex Vella / Steve Poston

Hornchurch manager says he always expected a tough test at hopefuls Worthing

Joe Christou netted in Urchins defeat to Worthing (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists