Keeley and Dobie step down from Joggers committee at AGM

Emma Bradford, Chris Thomas and Darren Radford of Havering 90 Joggers (pic: H90J) Archant

The latest news from the Havering ‘90 Joggers club

David Keeley has stepped down as Havering ’90 Joggers club secretary after 25 years in the role.

Keeley stepped down from the role at the club’s Annual General Meeting, with Lisa Gaskin appointed as his replacement.

Club chairman Rob Dobie also stepped down after six years as club chairman, with Chris Thomas replacing him in the role.

Henry Monaghan, Darren Radford and Lucy Burdett have also joined the committee as members’ representative, race secretary and welfare officer respectively.

Emma Bolton and Radford were presented with the most improved runners award, while Thomas collected the Club President Award for outstanding services to the club this year.

Christina Clementson ran 16 miles at the Kingston Breakfast Run and Bruce Mail completed the Velopark 10k race.

It was another busy week for Havering 90 Joggers.