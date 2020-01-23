Search

Havering '90 Joggers enjoy muddy Benfleet 15

PUBLISHED: 13:30 23 January 2020

Havering 90 Joggers at the Benfleet 15

Havering 90 Joggers at the Benfleet 15

Archant

Havering '90 Joggers took on the very muddy Benfleet 15 at the weekend.

A group of 22 travelled to run the epic 15-mile race, returning with tales of lost shoes, big hills and more mud than was imaginable.

Joggers were also out in force at various parkrun events on Saturday, with no fewer than 81 members taking on the 5k challenge.

A group of 27 were at Raphael Park, where Kerry Curtis celebrated her 50th parkrun, while 28 took on the Harrow Lodge event.

Sue Spong and Denis Mole ran the Folksworth 15-mile race, with Spong finishing first in her age category in a time of 2:00.08.

Havering '90 Joggers meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.15pm, for a 7.30pm start at the Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre in Abbs Cross Lane.

If you are a former member of Havering '90 Joggers the club would like you to get in touch about their 30th anniversary event next year by emailing committee@h90j.org.uk.

