Ironman success for Havering's Sullivan

PUBLISHED: 08:00 06 September 2019

Jo Sullivan with her medal

Jo Sullivan with her medal

Archant

Romford's Joanne Sullivan completed her first Ironman challenge in France recently.

Jo Sullivan on the bike leg of the Vichy IronmanJo Sullivan on the bike leg of the Vichy Ironman

The Havering AC member, who also competes for the East Essex Tri club, took part in the Vichy 70.3 and crossed the line in 14 hours, 38 minutes and 50 seconds.

After a 2.4-mile swim in Lake Allier in 1:30.58, Sullivan cycled 112 miles in 7:35.29 on a very challenging, hilly course that reached 6,000 feet.

And, despite 38-degree heat, she ran the 26.2-mile marathon distance in 5:09.18, with sister Debbie Appleton saying: "It's a fantastic achievement. Jo said the event was absolutely amazing and loved it.

Jo Sullivan completes the Vichy IronmanJo Sullivan completes the Vichy Ironman

"Jo trained very hard for the event, spending hours on her bike, running and open water swimming, as well as working full time.

"She had done a few half-Ironman events and did the Fambridge half-Ironman in June as part of her training. The next challenge is more cross-country for Havering AC!"

