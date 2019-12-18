Search

Advanced search

Athletics: Havering duo pick up pentathlon golds

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 December 2019

Havering's Stephanie Okoro on the South of England podium (pic Florence Okoro)

Havering's Stephanie Okoro on the South of England podium (pic Florence Okoro)

Archant

Havering's Al-Ameen Salaam and Stephanie Okoro both won gold at the South of England Indoor Pentathlon Championships at Lee Valley last weekend.

Havering's Al-Ameen Salaam celebrates South of England gold (pic Jo Day)Havering's Al-Ameen Salaam celebrates South of England gold (pic Jo Day)

Under-15 Salaam clocked 9.18secs to win the hurdles in his first attempt and added a long jump best of 5.15m.

A winning shot of 10.59m and 1.53m high jump was followed by 2.28.7 in the 800m to give him 2,388 points for victory.

You may also want to watch:

Okoro had a hurdles best of 9.74, high jump best of 1.39m and shot best of 8.45m, with a 5.03m long jump putting her fifth ahead of the 800m.

And a winning time of 2.20.75 saw her leapfrog into first place with a new club best of 3,071 points.

Ruby Tillson was 14th, after competing in the Essex Cross-Country League, with 9.93 in the hurdles, a 1.42m high jump, shot best of 7.30m, long jump of 4.05m and 800m of 2.42.87.

And Alice Brown was fourth in the under-17 girls' event with 2,918 points after personal bests in the hurdles (10.14) and shot (10.61m), a 1.44m high jump, 4.17m long jump and 2.24.00 800m run.

Most Read

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

The site in New Road Rainham would be demolished to create the new homes. Picture: Google Maps

A12 car crash at Gallows Corner leaves two in hospital

Emergency services respond to a car crash at Gallows Corner roundabout in Romford

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

The site in New Road Rainham would be demolished to create the new homes. Picture: Google Maps

A12 car crash at Gallows Corner leaves two in hospital

Emergency services respond to a car crash at Gallows Corner roundabout in Romford

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Athletics: Havering duo pick up pentathlon golds

Havering's Stephanie Okoro on the South of England podium (pic Florence Okoro)

Velocity Trophy: Bracknell Town 2 Hornchurch 0

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Yarrow blames poor game management for Old Cooperians’ defeat to Upminster

Old Cooperians RFC vs Mavericks RFC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Parents invited to join Havering Council’s free teenager parenting course

Stock picture of a parent and child. Picture: PA

Crossrail: Mayor of London apologises for delays as bosses reveal £18billion project won’t need more cash

An Elizabeth line train at the Crossrail depot between Ilford and Seven Kings. Picture: TfL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists