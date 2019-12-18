Athletics: Havering duo pick up pentathlon golds

Havering's Al-Ameen Salaam and Stephanie Okoro both won gold at the South of England Indoor Pentathlon Championships at Lee Valley last weekend.

Under-15 Salaam clocked 9.18secs to win the hurdles in his first attempt and added a long jump best of 5.15m.

A winning shot of 10.59m and 1.53m high jump was followed by 2.28.7 in the 800m to give him 2,388 points for victory.

Okoro had a hurdles best of 9.74, high jump best of 1.39m and shot best of 8.45m, with a 5.03m long jump putting her fifth ahead of the 800m.

And a winning time of 2.20.75 saw her leapfrog into first place with a new club best of 3,071 points.

Ruby Tillson was 14th, after competing in the Essex Cross-Country League, with 9.93 in the hurdles, a 1.42m high jump, shot best of 7.30m, long jump of 4.05m and 800m of 2.42.87.

And Alice Brown was fourth in the under-17 girls' event with 2,918 points after personal bests in the hurdles (10.14) and shot (10.61m), a 1.44m high jump, 4.17m long jump and 2.24.00 800m run.