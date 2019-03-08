HWRC members take part in seven different parkruns

Harold Wood Running Club members. Picture: HWRC Archant

Harold Wood Running Club (HWRC) members have competed in parkruns across seven different locations over the past week.

The races in Belfast Victoria, Chelmsford, Clacton, Dunstable Downs, Eastbourne, Pymmes, Raphael and Thurrock saw two athletes achieve personal bests.

Charles Mugagga finished in 26:37 and Steph Elsey in 28:23.

At Raphael Park, the club also held its pacer week and a special wedding themed parkrun for member Sophie Apps.

On Sunday, HWRC hosted its fourth annual five-mile charity race which this year supported Harold Wood Primary School.

All 200 places were sold out and Tey Lynn-Jones finished as first male runner with a time of 29: 26, while Morgan Campbell was the first female runner with a time of 31:21.

Sara De Winter also took home the First Lady Veteran award.

To finish off the weekend's events, Ilona Alaburda completed another walking challenge by taking part in the 100K South Downs walk.