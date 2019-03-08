Search

Advanced search

HWRC members take part in seven different parkruns

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 September 2019

Harold Wood Running Club members. Picture: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club members. Picture: HWRC

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club (HWRC) members have competed in parkruns across seven different locations over the past week.

The races in Belfast Victoria, Chelmsford, Clacton, Dunstable Downs, Eastbourne, Pymmes, Raphael and Thurrock saw two athletes achieve personal bests.

Charles Mugagga finished in 26:37 and Steph Elsey in 28:23.

At Raphael Park, the club also held its pacer week and a special wedding themed parkrun for member Sophie Apps.

On Sunday, HWRC hosted its fourth annual five-mile charity race which this year supported Harold Wood Primary School.

All 200 places were sold out and Tey Lynn-Jones finished as first male runner with a time of 29: 26, while Morgan Campbell was the first female runner with a time of 31:21.

Sara De Winter also took home the First Lady Veteran award.

To finish off the weekend's events, Ilona Alaburda completed another walking challenge by taking part in the 100K South Downs walk.

Most Read

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

Police confirm man in hospital after suffering head injuries at Rush Green bus stop

Police officers called to Rush Green Road just after midnight on Wednesday discovered a man in his 30s with head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

KFC to open at former Collier Row bank

A branch of KFC will be opening in Collier Row. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Woman taken to hospital after Emerson Park car crash flips car onto roof

Police officers responding to a car crash that left a vehicle on its roof in Herbert Road, Emerson Park. Picture: @MPSEmersonPark

Most Read

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

Police confirm man in hospital after suffering head injuries at Rush Green bus stop

Police officers called to Rush Green Road just after midnight on Wednesday discovered a man in his 30s with head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

KFC to open at former Collier Row bank

A branch of KFC will be opening in Collier Row. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Woman taken to hospital after Emerson Park car crash flips car onto roof

Police officers responding to a car crash that left a vehicle on its roof in Herbert Road, Emerson Park. Picture: @MPSEmersonPark

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford boss Martin felt they deserved something at Sudbury

Jimmy Cox of Romford celebrates with his team-mates (Pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Daggers duo McQueen and Gordon handed international call-ups

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Ten Doeschate praise for Essex matchwinner Bopara

Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex and Ravi Bopara celebrate victory during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

Elm Park residents ‘disappointed’ as owner of Carrie’s Hall submits appeal against refusal to knock it down

Former users of Carrie's Hall in Elm Park have held several protests over the past few years to stop it from being demolished. Picture: Ken Mears

HWRC members take part in seven different parkruns

Harold Wood Running Club members. Picture: HWRC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists