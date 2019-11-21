Search

HWRC members achieve 10k and Parkrun PBs

PUBLISHED: 10:30 21 November 2019

HWRC members at the Chase the Moon 10k. Picture: HWRC

HWRC members at the Chase the Moon 10k. Picture: HWRC

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club (HWRC) members took part in the Chase the Moon 10k at the Olympic Park.

Alan Woodruff achieved a PB 55:04, Lynsey Mann ran it in 57:54, Theresa Allen in 59:01 and Steph Elsey finished with a time of 59:47.

32 members participated in Parkruns across nine locations which included Basildon, Ashton Court, Valentines, Raphael's, Maldon, Barking, Harrow Lodge, Delamere and Kesgrave.

Jonny Le Roux (19:47), Paul Depree (21:52), Jenny Louden (23:20), Mark De Faira-Thomas (27:31), Parisa Skeldon (27:52), Amy Whitehead (28:43) and Rosie Blasi (35:18) all achieved PBs.

On Sunday, Craig Brown, Mick Brown and Scott Brown all completed the Chelmsford 10k with Mick finishing in 47:04, Scott in 53:00 and Craig with a time of 53:01.

HWRC have also been able to claim two London Marathon places with two lucky winners, Charlie Fisher and Scott Brown, being picked at random by the club's chairman.

