Havering youngsters help the county to success in Oxford with battling performances

Havering's women who represented Essex at the Southern Inter-counties. 15s Natalie Sewell, Hannah Yexley, Olivia Boachie, Paris King & Kate O'Neill (U20) Archant

Havering AC youngsters helped Essex to the Southern Inter-Counties under-15 and under-20 championships in Oxford on Saturday with some fine performances.

Havering men who represented Essex at the inter-counties champs. Jacob Blanc, Matthew Blackcock, Patrick McLean-Tattan, Oliver Yexley and Chris Brown at Oxford Havering men who represented Essex at the inter-counties champs. Jacob Blanc, Matthew Blackcock, Patrick McLean-Tattan, Oliver Yexley and Chris Brown at Oxford

Fourteen club members made their way to the championships with six under-15s looking for some big results on the day.

Jacob Blanc led the way as he battled to a narrow win in his speciality event - the 80 metre hurdles.

He also trimmed the club's 300m record to 37.99 seconds in his heat and then finished seventh in the final.

English Schools champion Chris Brown was a comfortable winner of the triple jump with another 13m+ effort to confirm his number one ranking.

Havering club president Claire Brennan at the European Masters Havering club president Claire Brennan at the European Masters

While Denzel Achi was third in the long jump, with Oliver Yexley managing fourth in the javelin, a week after making the English championship podium.

Patrick McLean-Tattan again improved his shot best for fifth and finished in the same position in the discus, coming close to another personal best.

Matthew Blacklock stepped into the team at short notice and managed 11th place in a competitive 1,500m.

Natalie Sewell was fine second in the under-15 1,500m as was Paris King, whose new PB in the 75m hurdles took a number of notable scalps of athletes ranked higher than her.

Stephanie Okoro was third in the 800m, with Olivia Boachie fourth in the 300m, while Hannah Yexley was short of her best form in placing eighth in the discus.

At under-20 level, Jade Kavanag was fourth in the 400m as was under-17 Alice Brown who stepped up an age group in the discus, while Kate O'Neill was fifth in the 1,500m.

Meanwhile, club president Claire Brennan was a brilliant fifth in the 400m hurdles in the W35 age group at the European Masters Championships held in Venice on Saturday.

Claire's 68.56s clocking was not only a season's best but also equalled her club W35 record set in July 2016 when she was in her first year in the 35-39 age category.

It was her first Masters competition and afterwards she said "It was such a great experience and I'm proud to have been able to wear the GB kit!"

This weekend sees the Havering young athletes team attempt to add the Eastern Young Athletes League Top 6 Trophy to their league title.