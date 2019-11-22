Havering youngsters produce golden displays as the 2020 London Youth Games begin!

Havering youngsters had plenty to cheer at the London Youth Games cross-country competition at a muddy Parliament Hill.

The under-11 girls claimed gold, after Leila Jones won individual honours, and the under-15 girls also came out on top.

Ruby Higgins led them home in eighth, with Tilly Canty (12th) and Chloe Rand (15th) also scoring, as Nicole Langan (17th), Ruby Naughton (28th), Isobelle O'Connor (33rd), Hannah Yexley (43rd) and Holly Bradley (113th) completed the squad.

The under-13 girls won bronze, as Charlotte Evans (13th), Hannah Evans (20th) and Ruby Tillson (45th) scored ahead of clubmates Rosie Warner (52nd) and Faith Wicks (102nd).

And Abigail Ives won under-17 gold as a team including Sydney Foley (eighth), rebecca O'Rourke (85th) and Ella Burgess (86th) finished fifth to help Havering's girls claim overall gold.

The under-11 boys won silver, led home by individual silver medalists Findlay McLaren, while Owen Fisher (38th), Shane Hart (41st) and Max Robbins (83rd) competed for the under-15s, who were sixth.

Nathan Hart (34th), Sean Langan (43rd) and Max Robbins were in action for the seventh-placed under-13s, while Luke Chester (90th) was the only Havering AC athlete to contest the under-17 race, with the team placing 10th as Havering finished sixth in the overall boys' standings.

A total of 65 children (31 girls, 34 boys) competed for the borough squads, who were sponsored by Everyone Active and have a new Instagram page @haveringlyg.

*Havering AC had a good turnout at the Chelmsford 10k on Sunday, with Kieran O'Hara clocking 36.16 on his distance debut to finish 18th.

Alex Ford, 16, was one of the youngest competitors in the field and placed a fine 25th in 37.02, while Morgan Campbell tok almost a minute off her best to finish fourth in the women's event in 38.05, which was good enough for second among the under-35s.

Veterans Steve Walker (43rd, 38.51), Gary Atkins (73rd, 41.51) and Paul Berrett (74th, 42.02) all had good runs, while coach Florence Okoro clocked 51.14 on her debut in 221st and Tracy O'Neill posted 51.14 - her fastest for four years - two spots back.