Havering storm to success in first fixture of new Eastern Young Athletes League term

Havering's Matthew Blacklock on his way to 1500m success for the under-15 boys (pic Gary Howard) Archant

Havering’s Eastern Young Athletes League squad made light of the absence of key members with a huge victory in their opening fixture at a cold and wet Ipswich on Sunday, winning five of six age groups.

Havering's Ruby Higgins and Tilly Canty head for a 1-2 in the under-15 girls' 1500m in the Eastern Young Athletes League (pic Gary Howard) Havering's Ruby Higgins and Tilly Canty head for a 1-2 in the under-15 girls' 1500m in the Eastern Young Athletes League (pic Gary Howard)

The under-17 boys racked up 16 win and seven second places to top their group by over 50 points as Kimathi Christie won the high and triple jumps, with Daragh Tomas and Jed Oni taking the B strings.

Sam Sanusi won the long jump and was second in the 100m and hurdles, while Malcolm Oshungbohun added a B long jump victory to his B sprint wins.

Luke Chester smashed his best for a front running 800m win and Max Georgiou was a B string runner-up, while Peter Brinton-Quinn won the pole vault and B discus and was javelin runner-up, with Hal Hutton second in the B.

Toby Bishop won the hurdles, 400m and shot, with Somto Okpalauko second in the 400m and Elijah Payne second in shot, discus and hammer on his debut.

The relay quartet of Michael Okoro, Sanusi, Okpalauko and Oshungbohun also won.

The under-15 boys were equally dominant, particularly on track as they dropped only three points.

Jacob Blanc had a hat trick of A string wins in the hurdles, 100m and 300m, as Denzel Achi won the 200m, B 300m and was second in the high jump, as Jack Botha won both B sprints.

Matthew Blacklock and Charlie Burgess took full points in the 1500m and Lewis Edwards' best won the B 800m, to add to second places in the shot and discus as Shane Hart improved his 800m best for A string second.

Other wins came from Matthew Page (pole vault, B javelin) and the sprint relay quartet of Botha, Blanc, Dominic Alexandru and Achi, as Jonathan Taiwo earned a trio of second places on his throws debut and another debutant, Timi Oladunjoye, was second in the javelin.

The under-13 boys had an impressive 13 wins and six seconds from a possible 21 events.

Seb Alexandru won both hurdles and the high jump and Teddy Matthews took the B string sprints, while Daniel Lammas won the 200m and was 800m runner-up, as Nathan Hart's best won the B 800m.

Oliver Taylor-Bush won the B 1500m and B high jump winner Toby Johnson was 1500m A string runner-up as more victories went to Harry Conlan (B hurdles), Noah Harriott (discus) and javelin duo Robbie Brown and George Francis.

Second-place points went to Riley Biggs (long jump) and James Brinton-Quinn in the shot.

The under-13 girls had eight wins on their way to victory as Charlotte and Hannah Evans set personal bests on their way to a double win and Ruby Tillson controlled the 800m from the front to win, after finishing second in the hurdles and long jump.

Cassie Campbell won the 200m and was 100m runner-up, as Precious Fagbadegun was second in both B string sprints and both added high jump runners-up spots.

Zikora Ezeonwuka won the shot and discus as Tilly Bunn won the B discus and Charlotte Evans added B javelin victory to her 1500m win and B hurdles second.

Fagbadegun, Tillson and Campbell were joined by Brianna Ofori as the sprint relay squad took second.

The under-15 girls were affected by several absentees but held on for victory as Ruby Higgins came from behind to pip Tilly Canty in the combined 1500m race for full points and Stephanie Okoro was well clear in winning the 800m with Alexia Arizi the B runner-up in a new best on her club debut.

Other B string wins came from Olivia Sorrell (high jump), Paris King (long jump) and Faith Reilly (discus), with second places going to Rhys Cole (B 100m), Uche Okpalauko (300m, long jump), Lucy Nattrass (B 300m), Katie Ennis (pole vault, discus) and Cynthia Asiegbu (high jump).

Cole, Okpalauko, King and Sorrell were second in the relay.

The under-17 girls were also shorthanded but scored valuable points for the cause by covering gaps where possible.

Adelaide Thatcher-Gray was the only A string winner in the javelin and Shalom Gbadebo added a B 200m win and relay success with Aaliyah Payne, Tayllah Barton-Conde and Temitope Ajayi.

Gabriella Browne's strong finish and big personal best claimed second in the 300m and Maddie Barker stepped up from the under-15s to place second in the 800m.

Another under-15, Izzy Bartlett, scored in the high jump, shot and discus as Rebecca O'Rourke doubled up in the 800m and 1500m and Aisha Marenah completed the line-up with javelin points.

The next round sees the squad take on league champions Shaftesbury Barnet at St Albans on May 4.