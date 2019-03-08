Athletics: Havering youngsters shine at Essex Schools' Combined Events

Havering youngsters were in dominant form at the Essex Schools' Combined Events Championships in Brentwood.

Brentwood School was the venue for the event and Havering bagged all four titles as well as two runners-up spots.

Jacob Blanc added the Schools' junior boys' title to his county under-15 gold with a strong showing.

He opened with victory in the hurdles and ended with an 800m best to confirm victory.

Clubmate Denzil Achi was challenging for gold when he unluckily dropped out of the 800m with cramp.

Stephanie Okoro's comfortable 800m victory saw her leap up from sixth to the gold medal position and another good 800m run lifted team-mate Uche Okpalauko into silver, as Freya Higginbottom placed eighth.

Tayllah Barton-Conde was an impressive winner of the intermediate girls' title, contesting five of the seven heptathlon events.

Her highlight was a best in the final 200m event.

Toby Bishop dominated the intermediate boys' competition, winning three of the five events, while Sam Sanusi did enough for the runners-up spot.

The selectors will be looking to choose four athletes in each age group for the county teams to compete in the Regional Combined Events at Chelmsford on June 22-23.