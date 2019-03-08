Havering AC youngsters pass regional tests at English Schools' Cross-Country Cup

Members of Coopers Coborn and Sacred Heart intermediate girls teams at Benfleet

Havering AC members performed well at the English Schools' Cross-Country Cup regional final at Benfleet on Saturday.

Winners of the under-13 to under-17 awards at Havering AC

Club athletes fill six of the top 10 places in the intermediate girls' race, as Chloe Rand (Coopers) was a brilliant second.

Tilly Canty (Sacred Heart) and Natalie Sewell (Coopers) were fourth and fifth, with Stephanie Okoro (Coopers), Nicole Langan (Sacred Heart) and Ruby Higgins (Coopers) filling eighth to 10th.

Freya Long (Coopers) was 18th as the Upminster school finished as comfortable winners to qualify for the National final in Derbyshire on December 7, as Sacred Heart missed out in fourth.

In the junior girls' race, twins Charlotte and Hannah Evans finished first and fifth for Coopers, with Abigail Swan (St Martin's) sixth, and Ruby Tillson completed the Coopers scoring in 11th, two places ahead of Rosie Warner, as thhey secured another win, with St Martin's qualifying in third.

Winners of the relay awards at Havering AC with Claire Brennan

Four Havering AC boys made the top 10 in the junior race as Ryan Carroll (Shenfield) took third just ahead of Oliver Taylor-Bush (Coopers) in fourth, with Toby Johnson (Coopers) eighth and Joseph Oton (Shenfield) in 10th.

Jack West and Oscar Shearing were 15th and 40th for Coopers, as Campion's Sean Langan, Nathan Hart and Ike Okwudi took 20th, 21st and 41st and Zach Higgins was 25th to help Shenfield qualify for the National final in third.

The best placed club athletes in the intermediate boys event were Oliver Jones (Coopers), Shane Hart (Campion) and Dan Peters (Brentwood) in ninth, 19th and 25th respectively.

Winners of the under-20 to Masters awards at Havering AC

Havering celebrated their successful 2019 summer season at their Track & Field awards evening at the Hornchurch Conservative Club.

Jacob Blanc and Alice Brown won best performance awards for under-13 to under-17, for winning national medals in hurdling and discus, while Max Law and Claire Brennan took the under-20 to Masters awards for javelin and 400m hurdles success.

The Relays award went to the under-15 boys' sprint squad of Charlie Black, Blanc, Jack Botha and Denzel Achi who broke a long-standing club record three times and won the prestigious Club Connect Relay at the Anniversary Games at the Olympic Stadium.

Alice Brown, Jacob Blanc, Max Law and Claire Brennan won best performance awards for Havering AC

Winners, track: James Connor (M), Flic Clarke (SW), Tom Pitkin (SM), Jade Kavanagh (U20W), Richard Akinyebo (U20M), Sydney Foley (U17G), Denzel Achi (U15B), Stephanie Okoro (U15G), Al-Ameen Salaam (U13B), Cassie Campbell (U13G).

Field: Arron Bonning (M), Ellie Watson (SW), Shandelll Taylor (SM), Chimdi Okpalauko (U20W), Oliver Woods (U20M), Adelaide Thatcher-Gray (U17G), Oliver Yexley (U15M), Hannah Yexley (U15G), Noah Harriott (U13B), Zikora Ezeonwuka (U13G).

Team member: Martin Chester (M), Nina Brennan (SW), Lewis Bailey (SM), Charlie Wright (U20W), Aaron Freshwater (U20M), Alice Atkins (U17G), Shane Hart (U15B), Uche Okpalauko (U15G), Daniel Lammas (U13B), Ruby Tilsson (U13G).