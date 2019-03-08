Havering AC youngsters pass county exams in style with school medals in abundance

Havering's class of 2019 passed their exams with flying colours as they won 28 medals, nine of them gold, at the Essex Schools Championships at a blustery Chelmsford on Saturday.

The throwing events produced a fine crop of medals as Peter Brinton-Quinn smashed his best in the intermediate javelin to claim gold and earn selection for the English Schools' Championships.

He will be joined by runner-up Bradley James, who won silver in last year's junior event at the National Schools'.

Adelaide Thatcher-Gray repeated her silver from last year in the intermediate girls' and Oliver Yexley added another javelin silver in the junior boys' and also received a call-up.

Patrick McLean-Tattan's discus best took junior gold and earned him English Schools' selection, while Hannah Yexley and Katie Ennis won gold and silver in the junior discus.

Freya Killilea and Jessie Collier claimed gold and bronze in the intermediate discus, as Anne-Prisca Djondo's best earned shot silver and Ejiro Akpotor won bronze in the boys' equivalent.

The hurdles once again provided a fine return with two gold, two silvers and a bronze.

Jacob Blanc improved his best to win the junior 80m hurdles gold in the fourth fastest time ever by a club under-15, and will go faster as his time was affected by the strong headwind.

Paris King smashed her best in the junior girls' 75m hurdles and the judges were unable to separate her from Thurrock's Jodie Self after a photo finish. Paige Robinson picked up bronze.

Sam Sanusi improved his best despite the headwind for intermediate 100m hurdles silver and Toby Bishop won 400m hurdles silver.

Another athlete heading for the English Schools' is Poppy Ellis who dominated the intermediaste 300m to defend her title, with Mali Grant winning bronze.

Ellis will be joined in the Essex Schools team by the winner of the junior girls' equivalent Olivia Boachie, with Uche Okpalauko the runner-up.

Tayllah Barton-Conde was edged out of gold in the final strides of the intermediate girls' 200m, while Stephanie Okoro just lost out on gold in a tight finish in the junior 800m, but Natalie Sewell comfortably won the junior 1,500m.

Charlie Howell improved his best to win junior boys' 800m silver, while Alice Brown was also 800m runner-up in the intermediate age group.

Matthew Blacklock's best won junior 1,500m silver and Sydney Foley was a runner-up in the intermediate 3000m.

Selections are being confirmed in the next few days but the club contingent for the English Schools' Championship at Birmingham (July 11-12) looks like being in double figures again.