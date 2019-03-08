Search

Athletics: Havering youngsters impress at Essex Pentathlons

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 May 2019

The Havering pentathlon entrants

Archant

Havering athletes had a great day at the Essex Pentathlons at Thurrock on Sunday, coming away with one gold and two silver medals.

Jacob Blanc with his pentathlon goldJacob Blanc with his pentathlon gold

Jacob Blanc added Essex gold to his growing medal tally after victory in the under-15 boys' event.

He opened with a best and English Schools' national qualifying time of 11.58 to win the 80m hurdles, high jumped 1.57m, equalled his long jump best of 5.37m, and threw the shot 9.17m, before clocking 2.23.5 for 2,528 points and gold.

Oscar Shearing won silver in the under-13 boys' event after a hurdles best of 13.13, a high jump of 1.34m, long jump of 4.00m, shot of 6.84m and 2.39.5 in the 800m for 1,496 points.

Ruby Tillson completed the medal-winning trio with silver in the under-13 girls' event.

Tillson opened with a 3.83m long jump, improved her hurdles best to 13.09, threw the shot 6.34m, high jumped 1.15m and ran an 800m of 2.49.9 to tally 1,764 points.

Eliza Poulson scored 1,523 points in the under-13 girls' event and Heidi Aylen was 10th in the under-15s, but Freya Higginbottom pulled out after the first two events in the same age group.

