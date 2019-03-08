Search

Havering youngsters medal at England Championships

PUBLISHED: 16:22 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 30 June 2019

Havering's Jess Mitchell on the podium at Bedford after winning Under 20 5000m gold

Havering's Jess Mitchell on the podium at Bedford after winning Under 20 5000m gold

Havering picked up two superb golds and a bronze medal at the prestigious England under-20/under-23 Championships in Bedford over the weekend.

Top ranked Max Law made no mistake in the javelin as his throw of 67.58 metres added the under-20 title to his previous wins at under-15 and under-17 level.

Jess Mitchell clocked a best of 17 minutes 02.05secs for gold in the under-20 5,000m.

And the medal haul was completed by Shandell Taylor who returned to form with a season's best in the long jump of 7.55m for third place.

Tom Pitkin again trimmed his 400m best to 47.50 to finish seventh in the under-23 final, while Mayi Hughes' fine championship record came to an end as she could only jump 11.42m for ninth place in the under-20 triple jump.

Chimdi Okpalauko was also ninth in the under-20 shot, while Kate O'Neill went out in the under-20 1,500m heats, with a season's best of 4.40.03, and Ayo Akingbehin was also in action.

