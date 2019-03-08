Havering youngsters medal at England Championships

Havering's Jess Mitchell on the podium at Bedford after winning Under 20 5000m gold Archant

Havering picked up two superb golds and a bronze medal at the prestigious England under-20/under-23 Championships in Bedford over the weekend.

Top ranked Max Law made no mistake in the javelin as his throw of 67.58 metres added the under-20 title to his previous wins at under-15 and under-17 level.

Jess Mitchell clocked a best of 17 minutes 02.05secs for gold in the under-20 5,000m.

And the medal haul was completed by Shandell Taylor who returned to form with a season's best in the long jump of 7.55m for third place.

Tom Pitkin again trimmed his 400m best to 47.50 to finish seventh in the under-23 final, while Mayi Hughes' fine championship record came to an end as she could only jump 11.42m for ninth place in the under-20 triple jump.

Chimdi Okpalauko was also ninth in the under-20 shot, while Kate O'Neill went out in the under-20 1,500m heats, with a season's best of 4.40.03, and Ayo Akingbehin was also in action.