Athletics: Havering youngsters impress on Essex duty

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 March 2019

Havering's under-13 girls (pic Jerry Canty)

Havering AC had 12 of their young athletes in action for Essex Schools at the Southern Inter Counties event at Horsham.

And Tilly Canty, Stephanie Okoro and Freya Long helped the year eight girls to victory, finishing seventh, 12th and 26th respectively.

Charlotte Evans (19th), twin Hannah (36th) and Ruby Tillson (56th) ran for the year seven girls, as Toby Johnson (25th), Ryan Carroll (26th) and Joseph Grange (76th) led the year seven boys.

Havering’s Danierl Lammas, Seb Alexandru and Michael Tesi packed well to place 85th, 86th and 89th were also in action.

*Jacob Blanc ended his indoor season in style with victory in the under-15 boys’ pentathlon at the Lee Valley Open.

The England Athletics indoor 60m hurdles silver medalist clocked 8.93secs in his favourite event, leapt 5.30m in the long jump, 1.56m in the high jump and had personal bests in the shot (9.79m) and 800m (2.16.50).

That saw Blanc finish with 2,610 points, which is the fifth best in Britain this winter.

*Zoe Hughes began her outdoor season after an injury-hit winter with a 12.04m shot put effort for Harvard University in Houston, Texas on Saturday.

