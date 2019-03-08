Havering youngsters head to Combined Events Final

Havering ACs Uche Okpalauko, Tayllah Barton-Conde & Stephanie okoro Archant

Seven Havering athletes will be heading for Exeter for the English Schools' Combined Events Final at the end of the season after an excellent two days' competition in Essex Schools' colours at Chelmsford.

Boys Schools Multis - Denzel Achi, Sam Sanusi, Toby Bishop & Jacob Blanc in their Essex Schools tracksuits Boys Schools Multis - Denzel Achi, Sam Sanusi, Toby Bishop & Jacob Blanc in their Essex Schools tracksuits

Jacob Blanc and Denzel Achi were first and second in the junior boys' pentathlon to lead Essex to victory.

Blanc won the hurdles and set new long jump and shot marks, before a brilliant 800m win and PB took the title.

Achi set shot and high jump bests, and equalled his previous hurdles mark before another best in the 800m placed him second.

Blanc's points total of 2772 was the fifth best by a club under-15, with Achi scoring 2709.

Stephanie Okoro is also Exeter-bound after taking third place in the junior girls' pentathlon.

A fast time in her 800m speciality moved her up from ninth to third, while Uche Okpalauko will be joining her in seventh place as the Essex team were victorious.

Sam Sanusi was third after scoring 4127 points in his first Octathlon for the intermediate boys after bests in the hurdles, javelin, 400m and shot, but Toby Bishop had to withdraw with injury after the third event, but will make the trip to Devon as one of the team of four, as Sanusi and scoring team-mates did enough for victory.

Tayllah Barton-Conde will complete the seven-strong club line-up at the National Final after her third place in the Intermediate girls' heptathlon with a 3993 point tally.