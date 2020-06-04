Havering youngsters shine at Virtual Mile Challenge

Havering's under-17 girls during their virtual mile challenge

Havering athletes excelled at the Essex Clubs Virtual Mile challenge organised by Chelmsford AC last week.

Havering's under-13 boys during their virtual mile challenge

With competitions and club activities suspended until at least the end of June, the emergence of virtual racing has kept athletes involved in the sport.

And around 600 athletes took part in this event, running one mile during a five-day period and uploading verified times to organisers.

Havering won three team gold medals, plus an individual gold, as well as five silver and three bronze medals.

The under-13 boys, many in their first year of competition, had four in the top five led by Findlay McLaren in second and Freddie Rowe third, with Jack West and Joseph Oton right behind.

Zack Higgins’ 12th place ensured team gold, with four other club members making it nine in total in the age group.

The under-17 girls filled six of the top seven places, as Natalie Sewell won ahead of Sydney Foley and Maddie Barker in a 1-2-3, with Ella Burgess and Nicole Langan scoring in fifth and sixth, as Holly Bradley took seventh.

The veteran men added the third team gold as Barry Smith took silver ahead of Rob Trevor (sixth). Martin Chester (11th), Trevor Keys (14th) and Rob Dickenson (21st).

The under-15 boys were edged out of gold by just one point with Daniel Lammas fastest in fourth and Owen Fisher (6th) Oliver Taylor-Bush (8th) and Oscra Shearing (10th) close behind.

Michael Tesi, Charlie Burgess and Toby Johnson placed equal 12th, with eight other finishers in a 15-strong line-up.

The under-15 girls also took team silver with Charlotte Evans, Freya Long, Hannah Evans and Roby Tillson placing sixth to ninth and Ruby Higgins in 11th.

The inexperienced under-13 girls took bronze with Rosie Warner (22nd), Maggie Smith (28th), Charlotte Casey-Sweeney (40th) Scarlett Woods (42nd) and Abigail Rogers (51st) their scorers.

Results – under-13 girls: 22 Rosie Warner 6:26; 28 Maggie Smith 6:31; 40 Charlotte Casey-Sweeney 7:01; 42 Scarlett Woods 7:04; 51 Abigail Rogers 7:25 (team 3rd, 183 pts); 57 Lily Blackwell 7:38; 58 Grace Tilson 7:39. Team: 1. Chelmsford 56; 2. Woodford G& EL 74; 3. Havering 183.

Under-15 girls: 6 Charlotte Evans 5:53; 7 Freya Long 5:56; 8 Hannah Evans 6:02 9 Ruby Tillson 6:07; 11 Ruby Higgins 6:10 (team 2nd, 41pts); 13 Abigail Swan 6:24; 21 Heidi Aylen 7:15. Team: 1. Chelmsford 15; 2. Havering 41; 3. Colchester & Tendring 73.

Under-17 girls: 1 Natalie Sewell 5:27; 2 Sydney Foley 5:39; 3 Maddie Barker 5:45; 5 Ella Burgess 5:54; 6 Nicole Langan 6:24; (team 1st, 17 pts); 7 Holly Bradley 6:42. Team: 1 Havering 17; 2. Chelmsford; 3. Colchester & T.

Under-13 boys: 2 Findlay McLaren 5:31; 3 Freddie Rowe 5:39; 4 Jack West 5:40; 5 Joseph Oton 5:44; 12 Zack Higgins 6:00 (team 1st, 26 pts); 21 Shea Sweeney 6:22; 23 Samuel Burdett 6:27; 36 Adam Murphy 6:55; 41 William Tilson 7:16. Team: 1. Havering 26; 2. Chelmsford 31; 3. Woodford G& EL 76.

Under-15 boys: 4 Daniel Lammas 5:15; 6 Owen Fisher 5:22; 8 Oliver Taylor-Bush 5:24; 10 Oscar Shearing 5:28; 12= Michael Tesi 5:33; 12= Charlie Burgess 5:33; 12= Toby Johnson 5:33; (team 2nd, 40 pts); 15 Finley Wolton 5:35; 16 Ryan Carroll 5:37; 22 Alfie Geeves 5:48; 23 Joseph Gray 5:50; 29 Max Robbins 6:03; 31 Noah Harriott 6:28; 34 Teddy Matthews 6:36; 37 Vincent James 7:02. Team: 1. Colchester & Tendring 39; 2. Havering 40; 3. Chelmsford 82

Senior Men: 18 Gavin Watts 4:51.

Masters Men: 2 Barry Smith 4:51; 6 Rob Trevor 4:59; 11 Martin Chester 5:15; 14 Trevor Keys 5:23; 21 Rob Dickenson 5:29; 100 Gary Howard 7:19. Team: 1. Havering 54; 2. Colchester H 74; 3. Springfield Striders 86.