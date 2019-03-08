Search

Athletics: Havering youngsters among South of England medals

PUBLISHED: 08:00 24 August 2019

Havering's Jacob Blanc celebrates gold (pic Nicole Blanc)

Havering's Jacob Blanc celebrates gold (pic Nicole Blanc)

Archant

Havering's young athletes claimed six podium places at a blustery South of England Age Group Championships at Ashford over the weekend.

Havering's Al Ameen Salaam and Oscar Shearing won gold and bronze (pic Lorraine Gibson)Havering's Al Ameen Salaam and Oscar Shearing won gold and bronze (pic Lorraine Gibson)

Jacob Blanc's blistering start brought him the under-15 boys' sprint hurdles gold.

And Blanc turned the tables on Basildon's Freddie Khan who had finished in silver-medal position ahead of him at the English Schools' event.

Al-Ameen Salaam won sprint hurdles gold for the under-13 boys and took 200m silver, while also finishing fourth in the 100m on a tiring day which saw him contest six races.

Oscar Shearing won high jump silver in the same age group to add to his hurdles bronze behind Al-Ameen.

Natalie Sewell won under-15 girls' 1,500m silver and there were bronzes in the same age group from Olivia Boachie in the 300m and Oliver Yexley in the javelin.

Paris King, Hannah Yexley, Eliza Poulson, Cassie Campbell, Oliver Grundy, Tilly Canty and Matthew Blacklock were also in action for Havering on another successful day for the club.

