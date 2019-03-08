Athletics: Havering youngsters among South of England medals
PUBLISHED: 08:00 24 August 2019
Archant
Havering's young athletes claimed six podium places at a blustery South of England Age Group Championships at Ashford over the weekend.
Jacob Blanc's blistering start brought him the under-15 boys' sprint hurdles gold.
And Blanc turned the tables on Basildon's Freddie Khan who had finished in silver-medal position ahead of him at the English Schools' event.
Al-Ameen Salaam won sprint hurdles gold for the under-13 boys and took 200m silver, while also finishing fourth in the 100m on a tiring day which saw him contest six races.
Oscar Shearing won high jump silver in the same age group to add to his hurdles bronze behind Al-Ameen.
Natalie Sewell won under-15 girls' 1,500m silver and there were bronzes in the same age group from Olivia Boachie in the 300m and Oliver Yexley in the javelin.
Paris King, Hannah Yexley, Eliza Poulson, Cassie Campbell, Oliver Grundy, Tilly Canty and Matthew Blacklock were also in action for Havering on another successful day for the club.