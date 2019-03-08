Perfect season completed in fine style by Havering's Eastern League athletes

Havering AC's officials Archant

Havering AC completed a perfect season in the Eastern Young Athletes League as they added the Top Six trophy to their league title on a warm and sunny afternoon at Thurrock on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Havering ACs team celebrate Havering ACs team celebrate

There were wins for three of the six age groups as Havering got the better of Shaftesbury Barnet.

The powerful under-15 girls made it a clean sweep of six wins out of six this summer.

Natalie Sewell (1,500m) was the only individual track winner, as Tilly Canty won the B string, and Hannah Yexley was close to her best in winning the discus as Katie Ennis won the B.

Ruby Higgins won the B 800m, with Stephanie Okoro second in the A, while Okoro won the B long jump, where Freya Higginbottom was second in the A string.

Havering ACs team celebrate Havering ACs team celebrate

Okoro also had a share in another victory as she joined Paris King, Paige Robinson and Uche Okpalauko in the winning sprint relay quartet.

King and Robinson both finished second in the sprint hurdles, and Robinson was second in the B 100m, as Okpalauko was runner up in the A race.

The under-15 boys edged out Dacorum & Tring by two points, to make it five EYAL wins out of six.

Oliver Yexley was close to his best for javelin victory as was Oliver Grundy in winning the B. Yexley was also second in both the B hurdles and high jump.

Havering AC's team managers Havering AC's team managers

Jacob Blanc won the hurdles and was second in the B discus and third in the 300m, with Charlie Howell winning the B 300m after third in the 800m, with Dan Peters second in the B.

Shane Hart won the B 1,500m, while Jonathan Taiwo won the shot with Ayo Babatunde earning a personal best in his first club appearance and Taiwo adding five metres to his discus best to take full points.

Charlie Black's career best won the hammer and he was also third in the 200m. Denzel Achi's late surge took him to a win in the A 100m and he was also second in the long jump.

The under-13 boys got the better of Shaftesbury Barnet by a single point as Al Ameen Salaam's hurdles win took him close to the club record and he added a shot victory and 200m second place.

You may also want to watch:

Noah Harriott had a winning B string double in the shot and discus and the javelin pair of Robbie Brown and Teddy Matthews also took full points.

Nathan Hart took the honours in the B 1,500m while Michael Tesi was discus runner-up as were Sebastian Alexandru (high jump) and Oscar Shearing (B hurdles).

A solid performance from the under-13 girls placed them third as Hannah Evans' best won the B 1,500m and twin Charlotte was third in the A string, as was Ruby Tillson in the 800m.

Cassie Campbell improved her best in placing second in both sprints and Eliza Poulson and Beth Jarrett were both second in the hurdles.

Zikora Ezeonwuka had a pair of second places in the shot, with her best the second-best by a club under-13, and B discus, as Lucia Ward was second in the javelin.

The under-17 boys missed three English Schools' competitors and other injured athletes.

But James With stepped up to the A string hurdles and improved his best for victory, with Kimathi Christie providing the only other track win in the B 400m.

Peter Brinton-Quinn's swift recovery from an injured ankle placed him second in the javelin with Hal Hutton's best winning the B string.

Second places were gained by Elijah Payne (hammer) and Ejiro Akpotor (B discus), with Akpotor third in the A shot as Chris Brown stepped up from the under-15s to place third in the triple jump.

The under-17 girls fielded a full squad for the first time this year but faced strong opposition.

Alice Brown won the discus and B 300m in a season's best as Mali Grant took full points in the A.

Sydney Foley was second in the 1,500m as was javelin thrower Adelaide Thatcher-Gray and Jess Collier in the discus.

Club chairman Tony Benton said: "It has been a fantastic summer from our young athletes who defended the Top Six Trophy after winning their first league title since 2001.

"We had over 90 athletes taking part at Thurrock and most stayed until the end to join in the victory celebrations. Our volunteer team managers and coaches have done a fantastic job - so thanks to all who have made this possible."

Result: HAVERING 602; Shaftesbury Barnet 555; Chelmsford 531; Dacorum & Tring 521; Norwich 494; Thurrock 444.