Athletics: Havering youngsters compete at English Schools’ Championships

Six Havering AC youngsters competed for Essex at the prestigious English Schools’ Cross-Country Championships at a very muddy Sefton Park in Liverpool on Saturday.

Tilly Canty (12.08) was the highest placed of the group, finishing 66th in the junior girls’ race as the third Essex scorer on a memorable debut.

Sydney Foley (13.50) was 89th in the intermediate girls’ race, two seconds and three places ahead of training partner Natalie Sewell (13.52), with Maddie Barker (14.44) in 211th.

And Charlie Howell (21.00) finished in 221st place in the intermediate boys’ race, with Matthew Blacklock (21.56) coming home in 297th.

Blacklock and Barker took the male and female honours in the 3k fun run at the Brentwood half marathon on Sunday, the day after their English Schools’ exploits.