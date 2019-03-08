Havering youngsters combine to claim impressive medals at England Championships

Havering AC's young stars mixed it with the nation's best and came away with four medals from the England under 15/under-17 Championships at a breezy Bedford last weekend.

Denzel Achi was the first to step on to the podium with his long jump medal in the under-15 competition after his 6.01 metre jump won bronze.

It was his first national medal and improved on his fifth place in the English Schools' event.

Achi also equalled his 100m best to qualify for the semi-finals, but he missed out on a final place.

Oliver Yexley added almost three metres to his best to win bronze in the under-15 javelin.

It added to his medals in the South of England and Eastern Counties Championships - while his 51.32s throw was the fifth longest by a club under-15.

Jacob Blanc completed a superb trio of national medals as he added under-15 80m hurdles bronze to his medals at the English Schools' and England Athletics indoor championships.

Blanc's time of 11.31 seconds, despite a poor start, was his second fastest ever.

Rebecca O'Rourke won the Ambulant 1,500m title for the second year and was first across the line in the Ambulant 200m, only to lose out on a medal as the result in the mixed disability race was decided by reference to points scoring tables.

English Schools' discus champion Alice Brown narrowly missed out on a medal in a close under-17 event, placing fourth just 23cm behind bronze and 32cm off silver on the day.

Patrick McLean-Tattan was close to his best in the under-15 discus while finishing sixth and he improved his shot career best in 10th, to go fifth on the club's all time list.

Hannah Yexley's personal best placed her seventh in the under-15 discus and Natalie Sewell was also seventh in the 1,500m.

Paris King improved on her best in her 75m hurdles heat, but was still outside the qualifying places for the final.

Also in action were Olivia Boachie and Uche Okpalauko in the under-15 300m.

Stephanie Okoro went out in the heats of the 800m, while Aaliyah Payne and Mali Grant suffered the same fate over 100, 200 and 300m.

Adelaide Thatcher-Gray was 14th in the javelin with a thorw of 34.61m, while Bradley James competed in the under-17 hurdles and the javelin.