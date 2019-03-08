Athletics: Havering women ensure UK League survival

Havering's women maintained their UK League Division Two status with a battling display in Glasgow.

A sixth-place finish on the day was good enough for them to edge out Sale in the fight for survival, after their mix of youth and experience took on extra events for the cause.

Claire Brennan went close to victory in the 400m hurdles with a season's best time and added another second-place finish in the B triple jump.

A season's best in the sprint hurdles was her best for two years and secured sixth place.

Morgan Campbell shone on her league debut by improving her 3,000m best for third place and taking third in the B 1,500m.

Campbell also tackled the steeplechase for the first time and came home in fifth place, while Robyn Matson added a trio of B string third places in the 800m, 3,000m and the unfamiliar 400m hurdles.

Under-20 athletes Jade Kavanagh and Kate O'Neill scored well, with the former taking on all three sprints and placing fourth in the 200m close to her best and taking third in the 400m.

O'Neill was fourth in both the 800m and 1,500m and added discus points for the team.

Charlie Wright, another under-20, equalled her best in the 200m and scored in the 100m.

Field eventers faced strong opposition but picked up vital points as Philippa Gill's shot best earned her fifth place.

Gill added javelin and hammer points, as fellow under-20s Tomi Sanwo and Keturah Christie picked up points in the jumps and covered gaps in the throws.

Experienced campaigner Nina Brennan added hammer and discus points after placing sixth in the B 400m and joined O'Neill, Claire Brennan and Kavanagh in taking fourth in the 4x400m relay.

Christie, Claire Brennan, Sanwo and Wright were seventh in the sprint relay as a squad missing several key athletes did just enough to retain their place.

Result: Bristol & West 239, Victoria Park/Glasgow 235.5, CIty of Sheffield & Dearne 219, Newham & Essex Beagles 147, Sale 142, Havering 137, Enfield & Haringey 101.5, Nene Valley 90.

Final table: Bristol & West 22.5, Victoria Park/Glasgow 20.5, City of Sheffield & Dearne 19, Enfield & Haringey 13, Newham & Essex 11, Havering 9, Sale 9, Nene Valley 4.