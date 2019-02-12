Havering athletes and clubs recognised for their sporting success at awards evening

The award winners pose with their trophies (Pic: Ron Cook) Archant

Havering Sports Council’s sports award winners for 2018 were revealed at their annual presentation night, sponsored by McDonald’s Restaurants of Romford at Upminster Golf Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Liam Purton and Max Law (Pic: Ron Cook) Liam Purton and Max Law (Pic: Ron Cook)

The first award recipient of the night was county and national champion javelin thrower Max Law, who beat county badminton champion Liam Purton to the junior competitor of the year prize.

The Havering Athletic Club’s under-17 record holder retained the trophy for the second year running.

Athlete Shandell Taylor bagged the sports competitor of the year award after an impressive year of success.

The long jumper broke a long-standing record of Havering Athletic Club’s greatest ever athlete Fred Allsop – as he won the South of England Championship which was quickly followed by a silver medal in the England Athletic Championship with a new Under-20 Club record leap of 7.78 metres - which also beat that senior record held by Allsop and secured his place at the top of England’s age-group rankings.

Kieran O'Hara and Rebecca O'Rourke (Pic: Ron Cook) Kieran O'Hara and Rebecca O'Rourke (Pic: Ron Cook)

And Kieran O’Hara took the disability competitor of the year award after the 19-year-old bagged gold medals at both 400 and 800m metres at the Eastern Region Disability Championships, as Frances Bardsley Academy pupil and athletics star Rebecca O’Rourke finished runner-up.

The volunteer of the year prize was presented to Tony Benton for his work as chairman of Havering Athletics Club.

And the school category events started with a battle between Coopers’ Company & Coborn Intermediate Girls Athletic team and the school’s Junior Girls Athletics team.

The Intermediate girls came up with the top prize after becoming National Champions and beating over 600 schools to improve on their runners-up position of a year earlier.

Havering Triathlon club and Hornchurch cricket club's Billy Gordon and Michael Bones (Pic: Ron Cook) Havering Triathlon club and Hornchurch cricket club's Billy Gordon and Michael Bones (Pic: Ron Cook)

James Oglethorpe School Girls Cricket team picked up the primary school sports team of the year award ahead of St Peter’s Catholic School Girls Football Team.

Treble winning team Hornchurch cricket club bagged the sports club of the year award for what proved their best during its long 235 years’ history.

Havering Triathlon Club finished as runners-up to Billy Gordon’s side.

Tennis star Neil Walker received the Doug Riden lifetime achievement award.