Athletics: Havering's O'Neill impresses at UK Cross Challenge

Havering's Kate O'Neill at the UK Cross Challenge in Liverpool (pic David O'Neill) Archant

Havering's Kate O'Neill finished in an impressive 11th place in the under-20 race at the UK Cross Challenge in Liverpool.

The event served as the selection trial for the Great Britain team for the European Championships in Lisbon on December 8.

And Birmingham University student O'Neill, 18, who was 24th last year, has another year in the age group.

Clubmate Sam Atkins (St Mary's) was 101st in the under-20 men's event.

Havering members are due to return to club action at the Essex Cross-Country Championships at Writtle College on Saturday as the under-13, under-15 and veteran teams chase individual and team medals.

Jacob Blanc gets his first taste of international action for the English Schools' team at the Home Counties Indoor Pentathlon in Glasgow.

Romford's Blanc, 15, was third at the English Schools' Championships having won three other national medals.