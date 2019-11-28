Search

Advanced search

Athletics: Havering's O'Neill impresses at UK Cross Challenge

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 November 2019

Havering's Kate O'Neill at the UK Cross Challenge in Liverpool (pic David O'Neill)

Havering's Kate O'Neill at the UK Cross Challenge in Liverpool (pic David O'Neill)

Archant

Havering's Kate O'Neill finished in an impressive 11th place in the under-20 race at the UK Cross Challenge in Liverpool.

The event served as the selection trial for the Great Britain team for the European Championships in Lisbon on December 8.

And Birmingham University student O'Neill, 18, who was 24th last year, has another year in the age group.

You may also want to watch:

Clubmate Sam Atkins (St Mary's) was 101st in the under-20 men's event.

Havering members are due to return to club action at the Essex Cross-Country Championships at Writtle College on Saturday as the under-13, under-15 and veteran teams chase individual and team medals.

Jacob Blanc gets his first taste of international action for the English Schools' team at the Home Counties Indoor Pentathlon in Glasgow.

Romford's Blanc, 15, was third at the English Schools' Championships having won three other national medals.

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Upminster’s Beadle finishes fourth at INAS Global Games

Olly Beadle (right) at the INAS Global Games. Picture:Jackie Insole

Athletics: Havering’s O’Neill impresses at UK Cross Challenge

Havering's Kate O'Neill at the UK Cross Challenge in Liverpool (pic David O'Neill)

Athletics: Varied challenges for Harold Wood RC members

Harold Wood RC members at the Chingford League meeting

Boxing: Five Star duo chase national titles

Oladimeji Shittu and Tyler Sharpe with their coaches at Five Star

Shoppers experience Mercury Mall’s magical Scandinavian themed Christmas Fayre

The Mercury Shopping Centre hosted a Nordic themed Christmas fayre on Saturday, November 23. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists