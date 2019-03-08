Athletics: Havering's Law improves javelin best on England duty

Havering's Max Law (pic Sam Harrison) Archant

Havering's Max Law improved his best with the under-18 age group's 700g javelin to win for England in the Celtic Youth competition in Dublin on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Law's throw of 76.17m bettered his old mark, set in the European Youth Championships last summer, and ranks him fifth in the world for under-18s, in what will be his only competition this year with this weight.

He leads the world under-18 lists with the 800g weight thrown by UK under-20s and seniros.

This weekend sees Havering's unbeaten Eastern Young Athletes League squad round off their season at Bedford, where they should clinch their first title since 2001 barring any major disasters.