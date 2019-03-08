Search

Athletics: Havering's javelin duo land South of England golds

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 June 2019

Havering's Louise Lacy and Max Law won javelin gold at the South of England Championships (pic Sam Harrison)

Archant

Havering's Max Law and Louise Lacy provided the highlights with javelin golds at the South of England Championships at Bedford International Stadium at the weekend.

Law's winning effort of 68.57 metres in the under-20 event took him back to the top of the UK rankings and extended his world 800g lead.

It also moved him closer to the club under-20 record of 70.80 and the British Athletics qualifying standard of 71.00 for the European Under-20 Championships in July, the trials for which are held on June 22.

Coach Sam Harrison says Law is hoping to be selected for the England under-18 team which competes in Dublin on August 3, using the 750g javelin that he threw 75.30 last year.

Lacy's winning throw of 45.12 was a season's best, just 10 months after giving birth by C-section last August, and takes her back into the UK top 10.

Havering's Kate O'Neill was fourth in the Under-20 women's 1,500m in 4mins 42.30secs and Jade Kavanagh was fifth in the 400m in the same age group, just outside her best.

Tobi Idowu was seventh in the Under-20 men's long jump, while Sydney Foley won bronze in the under-17 girls' 3,000m which was held alongside the under-20 and senior events.

Grant Twist was 10th in the 5,000m in 15.30.10 and Akeem Akintokun clocked a season's best 49.49 in the senior 400m, while under-20s Richard Akinyebo (100m), Matthew Agnimel and Reece Harriott (400m) went out in their heats and Alex Friend was 13th in the 1,500m.

