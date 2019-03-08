Unbeaten Havering storm to another EYAL success to raise hopes of title

Havering's Natalie Sewell and Ruby Higgins in winning form for the under-15 girls in the 1,500m (pic Gary Howard) Archant

Havering's Eastern Young Athletes League squad remain top of the table and unbeaten after round three at sunny Chelmsford on Sunday.

Havering's Jacob Blanc on his way to victory in the under-15 boys' 300m (pic Gary Howard) Havering's Jacob Blanc on his way to victory in the under-15 boys' 300m (pic Gary Howard)

The under-15 boys dominated with 17 wins, including seven doubles.

Denzil Achi and Jack Botha took full points in both sprints, while Patrick McLean-Tattan had a hat-trick of wins in shot, discus and B javelin.

Oliver Jexley won javelin, B discus and hurdles for another treble, while Jacob Blanc took the hurdles and 300m and Charlie Howell and Owen Fisher claimed a 1,500m double.

Dominic Alexandru won the B long jump, before teaming up with Botha, Blanc and Achi to win the relay in their fastest time this summer.

The under-13s saw newcomer Al-Ameen Salaam record a hat-trick of wins in the 100m, hurdles and high jump, as Seb Alexandru won the B high jump and was second in the 100m and hurdles.

And Daniel Lammas won the 800m and took second in the 200m as B string partners Nathan Hart and James Radden also tasted success.

Radden was second in the long jump, as Michael Tesi won the discus, with Noah Harriott second in the B string, and was second in the B shot, as javelin duo Robbie Brown and George Francis and Oliver Taylor-Bush (1,500m) also finished runners-up.

The relay squad of Salaam, Redden, Alexandru and Lammas combined for victory in the fastest time by a club under-13 team since 2015.

The under-15 girls won by 10 points, after 13 wins, with doubles for Olivia Boachie and Uche Okpalauko (300m), Natalie Sewell and Ruby Higgins (1,500m) and Paige Robinson and Paris King (hurdles).

Freya Higginbottom and Stephanie Okoro claimed a long jump double, as Hannah Yexley and Katie Ennis dominated the discus, with Yexley winning the B 800m as Okoro took second in the main race.

Boachie won the B 200m with Olivia Sorrel second in the A string as Ennis (vault) and Isabelle Bradley (B shot) added runner-up points before Robinson, King, Okoro and Okpalauko won the relay in a season's best.

The under-13 girls also came out on top, pipping the hosts by three points, as Cassie Campbell won both sprints and Zikora Ezeonwuka won the shot and B discus.

Briana Ofori (shot) and Beth Jarret (hurdles) added B string wins, with Jarret also second in discus as Lucia Ward won the javelin and finished second in the B high jump.

Hannah Evans won the B 1,500m, as Eliza Poulson (hurdles), Ruby Tillson (long jump, 800m), Rosie Warner (B 800m), Precious Fagbadegun (B 100m) and Charlotte Evans (B javelin) added second places.

Havering celebrated another relay win and season's best from Fagbadegun, Tillson, Jarret and Campbell.

The under-17 boys lost to Chelmsford b four points, after Brad James won the B hurdles and javelin and Toby Bishop won the main hurdles race.

Sam Sanusi (long jump), Peter Brinton-Quinn (javelin) and CJ Nze's personal best in the triple jump, earned further wins, while Kimathi Christie won the B triple jump and was high jump runner-up.

Daragh Thomas was second in the B high jump, as Ashton Thatcher-Gray (long jump), Timi McDaniel (800m), Reece Debenham (vault) and Elijah Payne (B shot) also finished runners-up.

The under-17 girls had their best result this summer as Alice Brown had a win treble in the 800m, discus and B 300m, while Jess Collier won the B discus and javelin and was a vault runner-up.

Sprinters Esther Agnimel and Aaliyah Payne won both 100m races, while Ruby Mace won the B javelin as Adelaide Thatcher-Gray was second in the A string.

More second-place points went to Mali Grant (300m) and Lottie Courtney (200m) after personal bests and shot putter Anne-Prisca Djondo before the relay squad of Payne, Grant, Emma Ramsden and Agnimel rounded off their day in style with the fastest clocking by a club under-17 girls' squad for many years.

Victory leaves Havering clear at the top, raising hopes of a first title for many years, with fixtures against third and fourth-placed Thurrock and Norwich to come.