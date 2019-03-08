Havering men moving on up in British League following fantastic promotion success

Havering's men and women face the camera in Glasgow (pic Tony Benton) Archant

Havering's men clinched promotion to British League Division One following a fine second-place finish in Glasgow on Saturday.

Boosted by the return of Joseph Ramie, who won the B 100m and took second in the B 200m and long jump, they finished ahead of rivals Kingston & Polytechnic on the day and in the final table.

Shandell Taylor won the main long jump event, while Tom Pitkin's late charge brought him 400m success, as Akeem Akintokun took second in the B string.

Middle-distance events proved fruitful as Alex Friend was just outside his 800m best on his debut and Finn Hutton took third in the B string.

Grant Twist went sub-four minutes in the 1,500m for fifth, with Jamie Buckley-Stanton third in the B string, and Ben Davis and Rob Warner were third in the 5,000m, after Warner placed fourth in the steeplechase.

Captain Jason Lendon was third in the B string chase and Adam McCarthy improved his 400m hurdles best for sixth, as debutant Fraser Boston took fifth in the B string.

Top field performances came from Duane Jibunoh, who won the discus and was second in the B javelin, as Baddar Echakhch took fourth in the A javelin, B pole vault and scored in the hammer.

Graham Holder was third in the A hammer as Laurence Goodacre took fourth in the shot, despite hurting his ankle in a fall after claiming B discus points.

Luke Williams earned pole vault points and took fourth in the B sprint hurdles, with Karl Tucker scoring in the A string and under-17 Sam Sanusi in the long jump points on his debut.

Both relay squads finishd second with their fastest times for many years.

The sprint relay quartet of Taylor, Ayo Akingbehin, Lewis Bailey and Ramie clocked the fastest by a Havering team for over 10 years, while Matthew Agnimel, Boston, Akintokun and Pitkin had the best 4x400m time since 2012.

Promotion, along with hosts Glasgow, sees the young and improving squad climb into the top 16 nationally - the highest by a club team - having risen from Division Four in 2015.

Results: Glasgow 400, Havering 299, Chelmsford 274, Kingston & Poly 272, Herne Hill 234, Bristol & West 228, Notts AC 225, Crawley 222.

Final table: Glasgow 22, Havering 20, Kingston & Poly 18, Crawley 13, Notts AC 9, Bristol & West 9, Chelmsford 8 Herne Hill 8.