Winning start for Havering’s men in British League as Pitkin leads the way in 400m

Havering took full advantage of competing in Essex as they got their British League Division Two campaign off to a winning start on Sunday.

After the first meeting of the season was cancelled, Havering were aiming to show their strength in Chelmsford and they did just that.

Tom Pitkin's powerful finish brought him a new career best and 400m victory with Akeem Akintokun placing third in the B.

Grant Twist provided the other track win, with victory in the B 1,500m as A string Max Jones took the runners-up spot.

Rob Warner's good record in the league saw him bag another second place in the steeplechase and Sam Atkins was second in the B string on a fine debut at the event.

Reece Harriott came through for third in the B 800m as Ben Davis and distance expert James Connor were both fourth in the 3,000m and Jamie Buckley-Stanton filled an 800m gap and completed the middle distance line-up.

Max Law was a comfortable javelin winner and Craig Lacy made it full points in the B, also adding victory in the B shot and placing third in the B hammer.

Lawrence Goodacre took second in the A shot and Graham Holder was fourth in the hammer and B discus.

Shandell Taylor won the long jump - with Tobi Idowu third in the B string - and equalled his high jump best for third, while taking fourth in the triple jump.

Peter Brinton-Quinn was equal second in the B pole vault with Luke Williams fourth in the A.

Taylor was joined in the third placed sprint relay squad by Michael Shonibare, Richard Akinyebo and Ayo Akingbehin, while Pitkin's blistering 46.6secs anchor run brought the 4x400m quartet into third after earlier legs from Reece Harriott, Fraser Boston and Max Jones.

The next fixture sees the club travel across London to Kingston, where they will hope to build on their Chelmsford victory and mount a promotion challenge.

Result: HAVERING 324.5; Glasgow 316; Crawley 289.5; Kingston & Poly 289; Bristol & West 278; Notts 270; Chelmsford 221; Herne Hill 177.