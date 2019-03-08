Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Winning start for Havering's men in British League as Pitkin leads the way in 400m

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 June 2019

Havering's Tom Pitkin wins the 400m

Havering's Tom Pitkin wins the 400m

Archant

Havering took full advantage of competing in Essex as they got their British League Division Two campaign off to a winning start on Sunday.

Havering's Tom Pitkin in the relay at the British LeagueHavering's Tom Pitkin in the relay at the British League

After the first meeting of the season was cancelled, Havering were aiming to show their strength in Chelmsford and they did just that.

Tom Pitkin's powerful finish brought him a new career best and 400m victory with Akeem Akintokun placing third in the B.

Grant Twist provided the other track win, with victory in the B 1,500m as A string Max Jones took the runners-up spot.

Rob Warner's good record in the league saw him bag another second place in the steeplechase and Sam Atkins was second in the B string on a fine debut at the event.

Havering's Max Law lets fly in the British League javelinHavering's Max Law lets fly in the British League javelin

Reece Harriott came through for third in the B 800m as Ben Davis and distance expert James Connor were both fourth in the 3,000m and Jamie Buckley-Stanton filled an 800m gap and completed the middle distance line-up.

You may also want to watch:

Max Law was a comfortable javelin winner and Craig Lacy made it full points in the B, also adding victory in the B shot and placing third in the B hammer.

Lawrence Goodacre took second in the A shot and Graham Holder was fourth in the hammer and B discus.

Shandell Taylor won the long jump - with Tobi Idowu third in the B string - and equalled his high jump best for third, while taking fourth in the triple jump.

Peter Brinton-Quinn was equal second in the B pole vault with Luke Williams fourth in the A.

Taylor was joined in the third placed sprint relay squad by Michael Shonibare, Richard Akinyebo and Ayo Akingbehin, while Pitkin's blistering 46.6secs anchor run brought the 4x400m quartet into third after earlier legs from Reece Harriott, Fraser Boston and Max Jones.

The next fixture sees the club travel across London to Kingston, where they will hope to build on their Chelmsford victory and mount a promotion challenge.

Result: HAVERING 324.5; Glasgow 316; Crawley 289.5; Kingston & Poly 289; Bristol & West 278; Notts 270; Chelmsford 221; Herne Hill 177.

Most Read

Police appeal after officers and paramedics find man collapsed in Romford town centre following ‘reports of assault’

Police were called to Mercury Gardens, Romford, at 12.14pm. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham raids: 16 arrested as police seize imitation firearms and drugs

Police seized imitation firearms and knives following a series of dawn raids across Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham on Wednesday, June 12. Picture: Essex Police

Romford woman overwhelmed by support of public after her ill 81-year-old mother went missing

Kelly White with her mum Ann White. Ann was found in West Ham after she went missing for over 24 hours. Picture: Lesley White

Revealed: More than 300 homes built under relaxed planning application rules in Havering are unaffordable

It has been revealed that more than 300 homes in Havering, built under relaxed rules are unaffordable. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Family pays tribute to ‘lovely’ owner of dry cleaners in Hornchurch who died last month

Owner of Real Clean Dry Cleaners in Hornchurch Kivanc Houssein has died aged 60. Picture: Meliz Houssein

Most Read

Police appeal after officers and paramedics find man collapsed in Romford town centre following ‘reports of assault’

Police were called to Mercury Gardens, Romford, at 12.14pm. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham raids: 16 arrested as police seize imitation firearms and drugs

Police seized imitation firearms and knives following a series of dawn raids across Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham on Wednesday, June 12. Picture: Essex Police

Romford woman overwhelmed by support of public after her ill 81-year-old mother went missing

Kelly White with her mum Ann White. Ann was found in West Ham after she went missing for over 24 hours. Picture: Lesley White

Revealed: More than 300 homes built under relaxed planning application rules in Havering are unaffordable

It has been revealed that more than 300 homes in Havering, built under relaxed rules are unaffordable. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Family pays tribute to ‘lovely’ owner of dry cleaners in Hornchurch who died last month

Owner of Real Clean Dry Cleaners in Hornchurch Kivanc Houssein has died aged 60. Picture: Meliz Houssein

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Winning start for Havering’s men in British League as Pitkin leads the way in 400m

Havering's Tom Pitkin wins the 400m

Gordon hoping recent meeting with Brentwood will help Hornchurch

Kieran Scarlioli in batting action for Hornchurch against Billericay (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Athletics: Havering women battle in UK League opener

Jess Mitchell leads the way in the UK Women's League 3,000m

Ardleigh Green captain Edwards expects a test against Goresbrook

Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (fielding) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019

Death of seven-year-old Harvey: Hornchurch man charged with manslaughter and abstracting electricity

Two men from Hornchurch and Rayleigh have been charged with manslaughter following the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell. Photo: Met police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists