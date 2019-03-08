Havering youngsters move closer to YDL survival

Fourth place for Havering team keeps them in the hunt

The Havering AC Youth Development League upper age group team boosted their Premier Division survival chances with their best showing of the season in Hendon on Sunday.

A strong showing saw the under-17 women notch up eight wins, six on the track.

Tayllah Barton-Conde pulled off a sprint double, equalling her 100m best and returning to win the 200m, as well as anchoring both relay squads.

Poppy Ellis won the A 300m and B 200m, with Mali Grant making it full points in the B 300m, and Esther Agnimel's PB placed second in the 100m B.

Alice Brown won the 800m and added victory in her discus speciality, with Jess Collier winning the B discus and equalling her season's best in the pole vault, Annie Grannell managing second in the B pole vault.

Annie was also third in the B 1,500m with Sydney Foley A string runners-up after also taking second in the 3000m in the testing warm but breezy conditions.

Yasmin Uwakwe won the sprint hurdles and set a PB for second in the under-20 200m event, while Holly Taylor was third in the A 300m hurdles.

Alice Atkins added third in the B to her triple jump third, and Anne-Prisca Djondo was third in the shot.

Sam Sanusi's winning long jump mark of 6.75m was the fourth longest ever by a club under-17 and he was also sprint hurdles runners-up as James With took the B string win, to add to his win in the B javelin and second place in the B hammer.

Ejiro Akpotor won the A string shot and was B discus runner-up, as was A string Elijah Payne, with Hal Hutton third in the A javelin.

Alex Ford was second in the 3,000m and added steeplechase points as Luke Chester was second in the B event.

The under-20 men faced strong opposition and did well to cover gaps.

Ben Olusesan won the triple jump and was third in the long jump, as Tobi Idowu took full points in the B long jump and Charlie Savill's javelin PB placed him second.

George Barnacle won the B 3,000m on his event debut, Sam Atkins came through for second in the steeplechase, and Louis Berrett's 1,500m PB placed him third in the B.

Tayo Harry, Aaron Freshwater, Richard Akinyebo and Reece Harriott were third in the sprint relay.

The small under-20 women were short-handed, but picked up points where they could.

Jess Mitchell won the 1,500m from the front, as did Kate O'Neill in the 3,000m and Chimdi Okpalauko's season best won the shot, and she added discus, hammer and javelin points.

The much-needed team result gives the squad every chance of survival as they are now level on points with Crawley & Reading, in a three way fight to avoid the bottom two relegation places at the final fixture at Bromley on July 28.

Match score: Blackheath & Bromley 811.5; Shaftesbury Barnet 717; Windsor 575.5; HAVERING 555.5; Reading 512; Crawley 506.5.