Havering ease to a Southern League victory with superb individual displays on show

Havering's Southern League squad ended the season in style at Woodford on Saturday with a big win.

It was their highest score of the season, but they just missed out on promotion, so will again compete in the second tier next summer.

The men's team ran riot with 20 individual wins and victories in both relays.

There were full points in the sprints as Lewis Bailey won both the 100m and 200m, the latter in a career best.

Akeem Akintokun and Joseph Ramie won both B strings, while Matthew Agnimel and Fraser Boston won both 400m strings.

Good points came over the barriers as Rob Warner and Sam Atkins took a steeplechase double, while Adam McCarthy took the 400m hurdles as club legend Mark Bishop returned to action to win the B event in a club M50 best.

Shandell Taylor won the high jump with the fourth best by a club male - as Aaron Freshwater took the B - and also won the B long jump and javelin, as Joe Ramie and Oliver Woods took the A string honours in those events.

Pole vaulters Reeve Debenham and Stuart Tufton came up trumps with wins in both strings and Success Ariyibi added victory in the A triple jump.

Finn Hutton won the 800m as Grant Twist's season's best saw him as runner-up with James Stewart and Louis Berrett second in the 1,500m, as was James Connor in the 5000m.

The women managed 16 wins as Claire Brennan bagged three in both hurdles and the pole vault, and was also second in the high jump, while Philippa Gill won shot, hammer and javelin, the latter in a new career best.

Ellie Watson claimed three B string wins in the high jump, triple jump and 400m hurdles and second in the jumps and under-17 Alice Atkins won the B discus and sprint hurdles.

There were track wins for the 200m pair of Jade Kavanagh and Mali Grant, with Kavanagh second in the 400m and Morgan Campbell's best won the 1,500m.

Nina Brennan won the B pole vault and was second in the B 400m and A discus, while Tomi Sanwo won the triple jump and was a B 100m runner-up.

Hannah Connor returned to club colours with second in the B hammer and the 4x400m relay squad were also runners-up, as Aisha Marenah, Molly Sweetman, Morgan Romain, Tracy O'Neill, Sophie rand and Rachel Kerr took part in various events too.

Result: HAVERING 244.5; Bexley 204; London Heathside 182.5; Kent 110.