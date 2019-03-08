Athletics: Havering egded out in Southern League opener

Mayi Hughes of Havering AC

Havering’s Southern League squad began the season with a big score but were edged into third place at Stevenage.

The women dominated with 16 wins as Mayi Hughes improved her club under-20 and senior triple jump record with 12.52m leap, after improving her long jump best to 5.72m for victory.

Tomi Sanwo improved her best to 10.56m in winning the B triple jump and Flic Clarke's winning 400m hurdles time of 63.83 was her fastest since July 2013. Clarke was 0.01 outside her sprint hurdles best in second.

Louise Lacy improved her javelin season's best to 42.18m as B string Elysha Thatcher-Gray took second, after winning the B shot.

A string shot winner Chimdi Okpalauko was second in the discus and added hammer points.

Jade Kavanagh had a win double in the 200m an d400m, as Nina Brennan won the B 400m, as well as discus and hammer points.

Kate O'Neill won the 1500m as Ginte Bailey took the B string and Vicky Smith's winning 3000m time was her best since 2013, as Morgan Campbell won the B string on her track debut.

Amy Baggs won the B 800m and Sophie Rand was A string runner-up before Brennan, Clarke, Kavanagh and Rand won the 4x400m relay.

Rachel Kerr (B 400m hurdles), Ellie Watson (B long jump) and Esther Agnimel (100m) added second places as Aisha Marenah (B 100m) completed the squad.

The men had one A string win as Sam Atkins took the steeplechase and Martin Chester added the B string as well as second in the B 5000m.

Richard Akinyebo won the B 200m and was second in the B 100m, as Fraser Boston (400m) and debutant George Barnacle (1500m) had other B string wins.

James Stewart (1500m, 800m), Lewis Bailey (100m), Freddy Keefe (B 800m) and the returning Jeremy Watson (sprint hurdles) had seconds.

B string field wins came from Tobi Idowu (long jump), Aaron Freshwater (triple jump) and javelin coach Sam Harrison, as protégé Max Law was edged into second by veteran Neil McLennan.

Second places went to Peter Brinton-Quinn (pole vault, B discus), Ben Olusesan (triple jump) and Shandell Taylor (long jump).

Akinyebo, Taylor, Boston and Bailey won the sprint relay, as Matthew Agnimel, Alex McCree, Boston and Taylor won the 4x400m.

Alfie Waithaka (5000m), Sam Sanusi (high jump), thrower Ed Brinton-Quinn and injured Karl Tucker, who filled a gap in the shot, added further points for Havering, who head to Mile End on May 19.