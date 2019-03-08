Athletics: Havering women battle in UK League opener

Jess Mitchell leads the way in the UK Women's League 3,000m Archant

Havering's women battled home in sixth place in the opening match of their UK Women's League campaign at Chelmsford on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The newly-promoted team could not manage any wins on the day, but they had five second places to celebrate.

Jade Kavanagh, 17, smashed her best to finish second in the 400m on her league debut and Jess Mitchell's season's best secured a runners-up spot in the 3,000m.

Stalwart Robyn Matson was second in the B 3,000m in her fastest time for five years, while Flic Clarke was runner-up in her 400m speciality and added points in the sprint hurdles, 200m as well as running in both relay events.

The busy Claire Brennan was third in both B string hurdles, both in season's best times, and added pole vault points as well as running a relay leg.

Kate O'Neill took three seconds off her 800m best to claim third place and Sophie Rand was third in the B string and fourth in the B 1,500m as Ginte Bailey improved her best in the A string on her league debut.

You may also want to watch:

Louise Lacy provided the highlight in the field events placing second, with Katy Sealy adding B javelin points after fourth places in the high jump and long jump.

Ellie Watson returned to UK League action in the long and triple jump and there were league debuts for under-20s Charlie Wright in both sprints and Lydia Mwanza in the triple jump.

Another under-20 Chimdi Okpalauko added points in the shot, discus and hammer

Nina Brennan, who had scored in the B 400m, discus and hammer, joined Jade Kavanagh, Ginte Bailey and Flic Clarke in the fourth placed 4x400m relay to round off proceedings.

The squad are on the road for the remaining two fixtures, travelling to Sheffield on July 6 and Glasgow on August 3 as they battle to retain their place in Division two.

It certainly will not be easy, but they have given themselves a real chance with this battling display.

Result: Bristol & West 208.5; Victoria Park (Glasgow) 208.5; Enfield & Haringey 204; City of Sheffield 173; Newham 172; HAVERING 159; Nene Valley 135; Sale Harriers 87.