Havering Athletics youngsters impress at London Inter Clubs Challenge

Havering Athletics Club had 20 athletes return to action at the second round of the London Inter Clubs Challenge at the weekend.

Some fine performances were posted at the two-day event at Lee Valley, organised by Shaftesbury Barnet AC, which saw under-15s and under-17s take part on Saturday and under-20s and seniors on Sunday.

Al-Ameen Salaam took half a second off his best to clock the fourth fastest ever 200m time by a club under-15 in his first race at the distance this summer.

On a good day for club sprinters, there were eight other 200m PBs as Matthew Agnimel and Emma Ramsden (U20s), Ridwan Salaam, Olivia Boachie & Karis Thomas (U17s) and Stephanie Okoro, Lucy Nattrass and Ruby Tillson (U15s) all set new career marks at the distance.

Paralympic hope Kieran O’Hara won a close 800m heat to improve his senior best by half a second and Oscar Shearing smashed his PB in his first race in the U15 category.

There was almost a massive breakthrough from Dan Peters on his U17 800m debut as he crossed the line in front over 10 seconds inside his best but was disqualified for breaking lane too early on the first lap.

Jacob Blanc again impressed in his second outing over the 400m hurdles, taking two and a half seconds off his debut time from the week before, to go to fourth on the club’s all-time U17 lists for the event that is now his main focus.

In the senior event Adam McCarthy clocked his best time since 2012 after suffering a succession of injuries.

Matthew Page was close to his best in the U15 javelin and Michael Tesi set new personal marks in the event.

Havering results – 200m: Matthew Agnimel (U20) 23.01, Al-Ameen Salaam (U15B) 23.55, Ridwan Salaam (U17M) 23.94, Kimathi Christie (U20M) 24.96, Jack Botha (U17M) 25.04, Olivia Boachie (U17W) 25.95, Karis Thomas (U17W) 25.97, Stephanie Okoro (U15G) 26.73, Emma Ramsden (U20W) 26.87, Uche Okpalauko (U17W) 27.54s, Lucy Nattrass (U15G) 28.03, Ruby Tillson (U15G) 28.23, Cassie Campbell (U15G) 28.54.

800m: Kieran O’Hara (SM) 2:01.40, Louis Berrett (U20M) 2:04.17s, Oscar Shearing (U15B) 2:20.73s, Daniel Lammas (U15B) 2:22.71, Maddie Barker (U17W) 2:26.08.

300m hurdles: Alice Atkins (U17W) 51.80.

400m hurdles: Jacob Blanc (U17M) 56.61, Adam McCarthy 57.33.

Javelin: Matthew Page (U15B) 31.63m, Michael Tesi 22.93m.