Search

Advanced search

Havering AC produce career bests at sprint events

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 August 2020

Aaliyah Payne (right) in summer 2019 action (Pic: Tony Benton)

Aaliyah Payne (right) in summer 2019 action (Pic: Tony Benton)

Archant

The fourth week of open competitions in the Covid-19 delayed season saw the Havering AC sprinters take advantage of the following breeze to post a series at career bests at Chelmsford and Dagenham.

The mid-week Chelmsford sprints event saw Jacob Blanc step down to the 100m with a swift PB time and Aaliyah Payne opened her outdoor season with an impressive career best clocking, both in the under-17 age groups while Emma Ramsden took a chunk off her best in winning her Under 20 race while James Campbell had his first outdoor race in the under-13s.

The well attended BFTTA event at the Jim Peters Stadium on Sunday drew a big entry and again the sprinters were favoured by the following winds.

Under-17 Ridwan Salaam posted the quickest 100m time by a club sprinter this summer and younger sibling Al-Ameen Salaam clocked his fastest ever in the Under 15 competition, as did fellow under-15 Chris Agnimel in his season opener.

Rhys Cole also improved her best winning impressively her the under-15 girls’ race.

The athletes in the longer races were not so lucky, facing headwinds for half the lap, so the PBs achieved by Jacob Blanc in winning the under-17 400m race and Matthew Blacklock’s 800m best in the same age group suggest faster times are in prospect when weather conditions are more favourable.

You may also want to watch:

Chelmsford Sprints Evening:

100m: Jacob Blanc (U17M) 11.49, Aaliyah Payne (U17W) 12.37, Karis Thomas 12.53, Emma Ramsden (U20W) 12.81, Uche Okpalauko (U17W) 13.02, Paige Robinson (U17W) 13.02, Cassie Campbell (U15G) 13.55, James Campbell (U13B) 16.48.

BFTTA Open, Jim Peters Stadium, Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham:

100m: Ridwan Salaam (U17M) 11.27, Al-Ameen Salaam (U15B) 11.66, Chris Agnimel U15B) 12.02, Rhys Cole 12.69, Uche Okpalauko (U17W) 12.91, Paige Robinson (U17W) 12.97, Cassie Campbell (U15G) 13.55.

300m: Stephanie Okoro (U15G) 42.87, Alice Brown (U17W) 43.74, Lucy Nattrass (U15G) 46.34, Alice Atkins (U17W) 46.57.

400m: Matthew Agnimel (Senior) 50.62 and Jacob Blanc (U17M) 52.36.

800m: Matthew Blacklock 2:06.28 and Maddie Barker (U17W) 2:26.15.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: Dangerous driver from Bethnal Green who killed 54-year-old man in rush-hour crash on A13 at Rainham

A13 car killer Mohammed Ali, 21, from Bethnal Green... caged for five years and seven months. Picture: Met Police

Rainham mother’s shock as councillor dismisses coronavirus pandemic as ‘fear porn’

A Rainham mother has filed a formal complaint with Havering Council after a politician emailed her dismissing the coronavirus pandemic as 'fear porn'.

‘If I knew the signs, maybe my son would be alive’: Harold Hill mum of fatally stabbed teenager urges parents to beware gangs grooming children

Peguy Kato. Picture: Jon King

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: Dangerous driver from Bethnal Green who killed 54-year-old man in rush-hour crash on A13 at Rainham

A13 car killer Mohammed Ali, 21, from Bethnal Green... caged for five years and seven months. Picture: Met Police

Rainham mother’s shock as councillor dismisses coronavirus pandemic as ‘fear porn’

A Rainham mother has filed a formal complaint with Havering Council after a politician emailed her dismissing the coronavirus pandemic as 'fear porn'.

‘If I knew the signs, maybe my son would be alive’: Harold Hill mum of fatally stabbed teenager urges parents to beware gangs grooming children

Peguy Kato. Picture: Jon King

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering AC produce career bests at sprint events

Aaliyah Payne (right) in summer 2019 action (Pic: Tony Benton)

Coronavirus: Latest figures show drop-off in new universal credit claims in Havering amid national increase

The latest Universal Credit figures have been released by the DWP. Picture: Chris Young

Proposed Lower Thames Crossing set to get share of £27.4bn highways improvement fund

Artist's impression of the Lower Thames Crossing. Picture: Highways England

Hornchurch racer Thompson bags Jack Sears Trophy with impressive form in Cheshire

Bobby Thompson celebrating his Jack Sears Trophy win (Pic: BT Motorsport)

Sir Alastair Cook completes century for Essex against Hampshire before downpour

Essex's Alastair Cook bats during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.