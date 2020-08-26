Havering AC produce career bests at sprint events

Aaliyah Payne (right) in summer 2019 action (Pic: Tony Benton) Archant

The fourth week of open competitions in the Covid-19 delayed season saw the Havering AC sprinters take advantage of the following breeze to post a series at career bests at Chelmsford and Dagenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The mid-week Chelmsford sprints event saw Jacob Blanc step down to the 100m with a swift PB time and Aaliyah Payne opened her outdoor season with an impressive career best clocking, both in the under-17 age groups while Emma Ramsden took a chunk off her best in winning her Under 20 race while James Campbell had his first outdoor race in the under-13s.

The well attended BFTTA event at the Jim Peters Stadium on Sunday drew a big entry and again the sprinters were favoured by the following winds.

Under-17 Ridwan Salaam posted the quickest 100m time by a club sprinter this summer and younger sibling Al-Ameen Salaam clocked his fastest ever in the Under 15 competition, as did fellow under-15 Chris Agnimel in his season opener.

Rhys Cole also improved her best winning impressively her the under-15 girls’ race.

The athletes in the longer races were not so lucky, facing headwinds for half the lap, so the PBs achieved by Jacob Blanc in winning the under-17 400m race and Matthew Blacklock’s 800m best in the same age group suggest faster times are in prospect when weather conditions are more favourable.

You may also want to watch:

Chelmsford Sprints Evening:

100m: Jacob Blanc (U17M) 11.49, Aaliyah Payne (U17W) 12.37, Karis Thomas 12.53, Emma Ramsden (U20W) 12.81, Uche Okpalauko (U17W) 13.02, Paige Robinson (U17W) 13.02, Cassie Campbell (U15G) 13.55, James Campbell (U13B) 16.48.

BFTTA Open, Jim Peters Stadium, Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham:

100m: Ridwan Salaam (U17M) 11.27, Al-Ameen Salaam (U15B) 11.66, Chris Agnimel U15B) 12.02, Rhys Cole 12.69, Uche Okpalauko (U17W) 12.91, Paige Robinson (U17W) 12.97, Cassie Campbell (U15G) 13.55.

300m: Stephanie Okoro (U15G) 42.87, Alice Brown (U17W) 43.74, Lucy Nattrass (U15G) 46.34, Alice Atkins (U17W) 46.57.

400m: Matthew Agnimel (Senior) 50.62 and Jacob Blanc (U17M) 52.36.

800m: Matthew Blacklock 2:06.28 and Maddie Barker (U17W) 2:26.15.