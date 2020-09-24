Havering Athletics Club host second club competition

Maddie Barker (2nd left) on her way to the ladies 800m victory in a new personal best (Pic: Tony Benton) Archant

Another sunny day and warm conditions produced a glut of personal bests as Havering Athletics Club hosted their second members-only meeting at Hornchurch Stadium on Sunday.

New club Under 15 girls 300m record holder Stephanie Okoro in action at Hornchurch last weekend (Pic: Tony Benton) New club Under 15 girls 300m record holder Stephanie Okoro in action at Hornchurch last weekend (Pic: Tony Benton)

The sprinters got the most benefit from the following breeze but this was often over the allowable limits for ranking purposes as Richard Akinyebo and Lewis Bailey both ran inside 22 seconds to set new career marks with legal winds in the 200m and Akinyebo returned with the fastest clocking by a club athlete since 2016 in the 100m sprint, when the wind gusted over the limit.

Sam Sanusi ran the fastest 100m time by a club under-17 for over 10 years and also headed a trio of under-17 men who ducked under 23 seconds in the 200m but the breeze was again above the limit.

It was the same story in the women’s 200m as first year under-17s Karis Thomas and Olivia Boachie both clocked super-fast wind-aided 200m times.

There were some fiercely contested 800m races in all age groups as Grant Twist ran to victory in the under-17 to senior race and Maddie Barker improved her career best to win the ladies’ equivalent.

Results board for Richard Akinyebo and Sam Sanusi’s superfast 100 times (Pic: Tony Benton) Results board for Richard Akinyebo and Sam Sanusi’s superfast 100 times (Pic: Tony Benton)

In the under-15s Owen Fisher added 800m victory to his 1500m win last week in a new PB as eight others in the field set new marks, while Tilly Canty set a new PB after Freya Long’s early pace brought her a new mark and led six others to improve their best times. The under-13s races saw first years Findlay McLaren and Freddie Rowe post new fast times and six others set PBs, and Rosie Warner was victorious in the 800m.

The javelin and discus were affected by the wind conditions and didn’t quite match the quality of the first meeting but Faith Reilly’s Under 15 PB was the fourth longest ever by a club Under 15 girl and several other also improved their bests, while in the shot Jude Ogundare’s throw took him into the club all-time top 10.

Club chairman Tony Benton said: “These two club meetings provided well over 150 of our athletes with an excellent opportunity to compete on their home track after the difficult summer and shortened season.

“They were only possible by the hard work of a large team, and almost 50 officials and volunteers worked hard on the day to ensure that we managed these meetings in line with the latest England Athletics guidance.

“It was fantastic to see them rise to the occasion and achieve such an excellent series of results after the disrupted training they have faced this summer.”

Stephanie Okoro gave the club competition a miss in her search of a race that would bring her a new club under-15 girls’ 300m record and her journey paid off as she trimmed the year-old club best for a new PB and UK lead, defeating the previous number one in the process.