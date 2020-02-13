Search

Advanced search

Havering athletes show fine indoor form to collect more medals, break club records

PUBLISHED: 16:30 14 February 2020

Havering's Sam Sanusi and Jacob Blanc (pic Nicole Blanc)

Havering's Sam Sanusi and Jacob Blanc (pic Nicole Blanc)

Archant

Havering athletes claimed a host of medals and two club records at the Essex & Eastern Indoor Championships at Lee Valley last weekend.

Havering's Paris King (pic Jo Day)Havering's Paris King (pic Jo Day)

Sam Sanusi improved his career best in the heat and final of the under-17 boys' 60m hurdles to win gold and break an eight-year-old club record with the second-fastest time in the UK this winter.

Jacob Blanc took bronze in the same race, before Sanusi returned to win long jump silver ahead of bronze medalist Denzel Achi on Sunday.

Paris King recovered from a poor semi-final to win the under-15 hurdles gold, improving her own club record in doing so.

And Chloe Williams returned from a maternity break to add senior hurdles gold with the third-fastest time of her career.

Havering's Maddie Barker and Natalie Sewell (pic Jerry Canty)Havering's Maddie Barker and Natalie Sewell (pic Jerry Canty)

Jude Ogundare smashed his 60m best to win under-13 boys' gold with the second-fastest time in the UK this winter, adding silver in the shot for good measure.

And there were bronze medals for Karis Thomas and Ridwan Salaam in the under-17 60m sprints, both in personal bests.

You may also want to watch:

Thomas added 200m silver in another career best, while Richard Akinbeyo improved his previous mark on the way to under-20 200m gold.

Havering's Richard Akinyebo (pic Akin Akinyebo)Havering's Richard Akinyebo (pic Akin Akinyebo)

Matthew Agnimel and Jade Kavanagh won 400m golds from the front of the senior men and under-20 women's events, while Southern champion Stephanie Okoro took the under-15 girls' 300m title with another front-running display.

Okoro was edged out of long jump gold on countback but saw Ruby Tillson's charge win 300m silver in a personal best, after improving her high jump best for gold, as Lucia Ward took bronze.

Somto Okpalauko won the under-20 men's 400m silver and Olivia Boachie took the under-17 girls' 300m bronze.

Findlay McLaren made his track debut in the under-13 boys' 800m and took gold, while Natalie Sewell came from behind to win the under-17 girls' 800m title as Maddie Barker took bronze in a personal best.

Debutant Owen Fisher added under-15 boys' 800m silver, as Adam McCarthy (senior), Ruby Higgins (under-15) and Leila Jones (under-13) added bronzes.

Shandell Taylor won senior long jump gold and Patrick McLean-Tattan under-17 gold as Katie Ennis added pole vault silver and Lewis Dixon long jump bronze in the under-15 group.

A group of 11 Havering youngsters head to Sheffield for the England Athletics U15, U17 & U20 Indoor Championships next weekend (February 22-23).

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

Empty Collier Row shopfront once home to squatters looking to open as takeaway restaurant

The empty storefront at 1 Chase Cross Road is seeking permission to open as a restaurant and cafe. Picture: Google Maps

Council tax set to rise by nearly 4 per cent

Council tax is set to rise by nearly 4 per cent, as per new budget proposals. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

The Fatling in Hornchurch submits planning application seeking upgrade for its outdoor seating area

The Fatling in Hornchurch High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

Empty Collier Row shopfront once home to squatters looking to open as takeaway restaurant

The empty storefront at 1 Chase Cross Road is seeking permission to open as a restaurant and cafe. Picture: Google Maps

Council tax set to rise by nearly 4 per cent

Council tax is set to rise by nearly 4 per cent, as per new budget proposals. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

The Fatling in Hornchurch submits planning application seeking upgrade for its outdoor seating area

The Fatling in Hornchurch High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering athletes show fine indoor form to collect more medals, break club records

Havering's Sam Sanusi and Jacob Blanc (pic Nicole Blanc)

School Sport: Brentwood equestrian team jumping for joy

Brentwood School's equestrian team for the 105 showjumping class included Sophie and Emma Philpot and Ben Hogarth

Snooker: O’Sullivan sends Selby packing in style

Ronnie O'Sullivan in action

Athletics: Harold Wood runners tackle parkrun ‘sailing challenge’

Harold Wood Running Club members face the camera

Daggers blog: Kandi finish is so much sweeter

Chike Kandi of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 8th February 2020
Drive 24