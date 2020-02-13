Havering athletes show fine indoor form to collect more medals, break club records

Havering's Sam Sanusi and Jacob Blanc (pic Nicole Blanc) Archant

Havering athletes claimed a host of medals and two club records at the Essex & Eastern Indoor Championships at Lee Valley last weekend.

Havering's Paris King (pic Jo Day) Havering's Paris King (pic Jo Day)

Sam Sanusi improved his career best in the heat and final of the under-17 boys' 60m hurdles to win gold and break an eight-year-old club record with the second-fastest time in the UK this winter.

Jacob Blanc took bronze in the same race, before Sanusi returned to win long jump silver ahead of bronze medalist Denzel Achi on Sunday.

Paris King recovered from a poor semi-final to win the under-15 hurdles gold, improving her own club record in doing so.

And Chloe Williams returned from a maternity break to add senior hurdles gold with the third-fastest time of her career.

Havering's Maddie Barker and Natalie Sewell (pic Jerry Canty) Havering's Maddie Barker and Natalie Sewell (pic Jerry Canty)

Jude Ogundare smashed his 60m best to win under-13 boys' gold with the second-fastest time in the UK this winter, adding silver in the shot for good measure.

And there were bronze medals for Karis Thomas and Ridwan Salaam in the under-17 60m sprints, both in personal bests.

Thomas added 200m silver in another career best, while Richard Akinbeyo improved his previous mark on the way to under-20 200m gold.

Havering's Richard Akinyebo (pic Akin Akinyebo) Havering's Richard Akinyebo (pic Akin Akinyebo)

Matthew Agnimel and Jade Kavanagh won 400m golds from the front of the senior men and under-20 women's events, while Southern champion Stephanie Okoro took the under-15 girls' 300m title with another front-running display.

Okoro was edged out of long jump gold on countback but saw Ruby Tillson's charge win 300m silver in a personal best, after improving her high jump best for gold, as Lucia Ward took bronze.

Somto Okpalauko won the under-20 men's 400m silver and Olivia Boachie took the under-17 girls' 300m bronze.

Findlay McLaren made his track debut in the under-13 boys' 800m and took gold, while Natalie Sewell came from behind to win the under-17 girls' 800m title as Maddie Barker took bronze in a personal best.

Debutant Owen Fisher added under-15 boys' 800m silver, as Adam McCarthy (senior), Ruby Higgins (under-15) and Leila Jones (under-13) added bronzes.

Shandell Taylor won senior long jump gold and Patrick McLean-Tattan under-17 gold as Katie Ennis added pole vault silver and Lewis Dixon long jump bronze in the under-15 group.

A group of 11 Havering youngsters head to Sheffield for the England Athletics U15, U17 & U20 Indoor Championships next weekend (February 22-23).