Havering athletes make mark at Mile of Miles event

Maddie Barker (left) and Natalie Sewell (right) on the way to success in the under-17 girls race at the Chelmsford Mile of Miles (pic Joanne Day) Archant

Havering AC’s endurance athletes got back to proper head-to-head racing on Sunday – and enjoyed their share of success.

Chelmsford AC hosted a pilot event under strictly controlled conditions at Writtle University College.

And the Mile of Miles event proved a different experience for athletes, with each race of six runners on a looped course around campus including no overtaking zones on narrow parts.

With over 300 athletes from under-13 to veterans taking part in 55 races over a six-hour period in heatwave conditions, it proved a great success.

Havering’s Natalie Sewell and Maddie Barker led the way in the under-17 age group, finishing first and second, and Hannah Yexley’s heat win was the fifth fastest in the age group.

Freddie Rowe was fastest of the under-13 boys and Sam Burdett was 17th, while Ryan Carroll (11th) led a quartet of under-15 boys, ahead of Daniel Lammas (17th), Joseph Gray (24th) and Toby Johnson (25th).

For the girls, Lily Blackwell won her under-13 heat and was first of four club athletes in 20th, ahead of Rosie Warner (23rd), Scarlett Woods (31st) and Abigal Rogers (32nd).

The senior races saw Kieran O’Hara and James Stewart finish 20th and 22nd respectively in a 90-strong field.

Results, under-13 girls: 20 Lily Blackwell 6:33.8; 23 Rosie Warner 6:45.7; 31 Scarlett Woods 7:35.4; 32 Abigail Rogers 7:47.8.

Under-17 girls: 1 Natalie Sewell 5:32.2; 2 Maddie Barker 5:34.9; 5 Hannah Yexley 6:00.3.

Under-13 boys: 1 Freddie Rowe 5:41.9; 17 Samuel Burdett 7:00.1.

Under-15 boys: 11 Ryan Carroll 5:33.4; 17 Daniel Lammas 5:49.2; 24 Joseph Gray 6:00.1; 25 Toby Johnson 6:09.5.

Senior men: 20 Kieran O’Hara 5:02.3; 22 James Stewart 5:05.5.