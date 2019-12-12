Search

Havering athletes impress on Essex duty at Inter Counties - plus English Schools' Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 December 2019

The victorious Essex senior women's squad, including Havering's Morgan Campbell 9second from left) and Ginte Bailey (second from right) at Oxford (pic Ginte Bailey)

The victorious Essex senior women's squad, including Havering's Morgan Campbell 9second from left) and Ginte Bailey (second from right) at Oxford (pic Ginte Bailey)

Havering's Kate O'Neill was second for Essex in the under-20 race at the South of England Inter Counties at Oxford on Saturday.

Sophie Rand finished in 27th place, while Morgan Campbell (23rd) and Ginte Bailey (35th) were part of the victorious senior squad.

Sydney Foley was 12th in the under-17 event, as Essex placed third, and Nicole Langan was 35th in the under-15 girls' race on her Essex debut.

Charlie Howell was a fine ninth in the under-15 boys' race, with Matthew Blacklock in 35th place and Oliver Taylor-Bush finishing 34th in the under-13 boys' race.

Club athletes also helped the Coopers Coborn girls' teams to runners-up spots in the English Schools' Cross-Country Cup Final in Derbyshire.

Chloe Rand (16th), Natalie Sewell (27th) and Stephanie Okoro (37th) were three of the scoring four for the intermediate squad, with Ruby Higgins (39th) and Freya Long (71st) also in action.

In the junior girls' team Charlotte and Hannah Evans were 15th and 20th respectively, with support from Ruby Tillson (52nd) and Rosie Warner (71st), while Abigail Swan was 43rd for St Martin's.

Ryan Carroll (33rd) and Zach Higgins (98th) were in action for the Shenfield junior boys' squad and Oliver Jones was 59th for Coopers' intermediate boys.

Meanwhile, Havering's Kieran O'Hara and Rebecca O'Rourke have been given a second year on the British Athletics Paralympic Development Academy.

The Academy supports athletes recognised as having future potential to reach the Paralympic Futures Academy in the next two years, the World Class Programme in 3-5 years and ultimately win medals at Paralympic Games.

There are three training camps in the new year which aim to accelerate athletes' development and provide opportunities for technical development.

Membership of the Academy is for a maximum of four years and O'Hara and O'Rourke have been offered a second year after an annual review of their commitment and progression. The Havering duo compete in class T20 for athletes with intellectual impairments.

This weekend seems the third round of the Essex Cross-Country League at Writtle where Havering hope for a repeat to their strong showing in the first two rounds.

Havering also have athletes competing at the South of England Indoor Pentathlon Championships at Lee Valley.

