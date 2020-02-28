Havering athletes impress at Indoor Championships

It proved a fantastic weekend for Havering AC at the England Age Group Indoor Championships in Sheffield as they earned three medals and three club records for their efforts.

Stephanie Okoro maintained her unbeaten indoor record this winter to lift gold in the under-15 300m.

After winning her heat in style in a new personal best, she returned a couple of hours later to go even faster for gold, powering home off the final bend to win by four metres in a career best of 41.16 seconds.

It was the seventh fastest ever by a UK under-15 indoors and it was also the third fastest ever by a club athlete at the distance.

Sam Sanusi came within a whisker of adding gold in the under-17 60m hurdles.

After a comfortable heat win, he powered to a new club record of 8.11 in winning his semi-final and in the final just over an hour later led all the way, only losing out on the dip and settling for silver

Jacob Blanc was a fine fourth in 8.29s - the only athlete in the final in the first year in the age group.

Paris King had already broken the club's under-15 hurdles record three times this winter and did it twice more in taking silver.

King recovered from a poor start in her heat to progress and let loose in the semis to win in a personal best and club record of 9.05.

That was trimmed further in the final to 9.02 as King lost out to Thurrock's Jodie Self.

The third club record to fall was in the under-17 60m - and it fell not just once, but twice.

Ridwan Salaam set a new personal best and club mark with 7.22 in his heat and in the semi, Denzel Achi went even faster with 7.18, but neither made the competitive final.

Another first year under-17 in Chris Brown was in a podium spot in the triple jump after three rounds with his 13.37m leap, but had to settle for fifth.

He can take pride in the fact that he was the only first year under-17 in the top eight.

Richard Akinyebo improved his best in the under-20 200m, as did under-15 Al-Ameen Salaam in the 60m.

Karis Thomas ran her second fastest ever time in the under-17 60m semi, while Ruby Tillson was also close to her best in the under-15 60m.