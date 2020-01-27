Search

Havering athletes given opportunity to apply for funding as part of scheme

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 January 2020

The Havering Sporting Challenge mentoring day with Colin Jackson. Picture: Everyone Active

Archant

Athletes in Havering are being given the opportunity to receive funding from a local leisure provider as part of its athletes mentoring scheme.

Everyone Active is urging aspiring sports stars to apply for funding and support as part of its Everyone Active Sporting Champions scheme.

Online applications will be open from Monday 27 January to Friday 28 February.

The scheme, which is now entering its fifth year, has helped over 1,000 athletes to achieve their sporting potential by offering them access to high-quality training facilities, financial support and expert advice.

All athletes are provided with free access to Everyone Active's centres across the country, and those on the higher tiers of the programme can also receive a sponsorship grant of up to £5,000 to help towards their training, equipment and competition costs.

Athletes on the scheme are also given exclusive opportunities to join mentoring sessions led by some of Britain's most influential sports stars including Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson CBE.

In 2019, the scheme hosted several sessions across the country which included talks from industry experts alongside Olympic and Paralympic athletes who shared their personal experiences and advice with upcoming athletes.

The sporting initiative also held a number of Sporting Champions Sports Days with local schools across the country encouraging young people to try different types of activity and sports.

The events were held in partnership with athletes on the scheme.

Last year, the scheme launched its first awards ceremony to recognise athletes' achievements throughout the year. A total of nine awards were given to athletes across regional and national categories including the Sporting Champion of the Year.

Everyone Active operates Central Park Leisure Centre, Hornchurch Sports Centre, Noak Hill Sports Complex and Sapphire Ice and Leisure in partnership with Havering London Borough Council and is encouraging local athletes to apply for the scheme.

It currently supports a number of sports men and women in the area including archer Sarah Bettles.

Duncan Jefford, director of Everyone Active's Sporting Champions scheme, said: "We are proud to have invested over one million pounds in helping upcoming athletes across the country to achieve their goals. As part of the scheme, athletes will benefit from mentoring sessions throughout the year that will provide them with support, advice and guidance.

"We have exciting plans for the future of the scheme and I would encourage any athletes from Havering that are looking not just for funding but also mentoring for their future sports career to apply for Everyone Active's Sporting Champions scheme."

Applicants should visit www.easportingchampions.com/apply-now/ and fill out the online application form, which will be available from the 27th January 2020.

For more information about Everyone Active's Sporting Champions scheme please visit www.easportingchampions.com

