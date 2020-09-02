Havering AC trio enjoy success at Southern Counties event

Stephanie Okoro with her winners’ trophy at Chelmsford on Sunday (Pic: Florence Okoro) Archant

Havering Athletics Club athletes returned from the Southern Counties Covid Games event at a cold and windy Chelmsford at the weekend with two victories and a trio of third places.

Shandell Taylor’s last round leap of 7.27m in the senior men’s long jump competition was his longest since June 2019 and took the honours.

National Indoor Champion Stephanie Okoro posted her fastest outdoor time in cruising to victory in the under-15 Girls’ 300m and training partner Olivia Boachie was third in a new career best in the under-17 Women’s 400m.

The other top three finishes came in the same age groups as the 2019 English Schools discus champion Alice Brown recorded her third longest ever throw in the under-17 event and Katie Ennis was also third in the under-15s with a new career best.

Three sprinters reached their 100m finals as Matthew Agnimel dipped under 11 seconds in all three races to place sixth in the senior event.

Denzel Achi was also sixth in the under-17 equivalent after clocking PBs in heat & semi-final and Al-Ameen Salaam improved his best in the semi-final before placing fifth in the Under 15 boys final, also improving his shot personal best.

Jacob Blanc added almost half a metre to his previous best mark when finishing fifth in the under-17 long jump.

Other personal bests were set in the 100m heats and semi-finals by sprinters Karis Thomas (U17W), Paris King and Steph Okoro (U15G), and under-15 discus throwers Noah Harriott, Michael Tesi and Emily Peckett.

Senior men: 100m 6th Matthew Agnimel 10.96, LJ: 1st - Shandell Taylor 7.27, 400m Heat: Matthew Agnimel 51.95.

Under 20 Men: 400m Heat: Somto Okpalauko 55.44.

Under 17 Men: 100m 6th Denzel Achi 11.68, Semi: Ridwan Salaam 11.48, 400m: Heat: Jacob Blanc 54.37, LJ: 5th Blanc 6.59, 18th Salaam 5.25.

Under 15 Boys: 100m 5th Al-Ameen Salaam 11.84 300m Heat: Daniel Lammas 42.83, SP: 8th Salaam 11.36, DT: 10th Noah Harriott 27.32, 13th Michael Tesi 22.91.

Under 20 women: 100m Semi: Esther Agnimel 12.98.

Under 17 Women: 100m Semi: Karis Thomas 12.49w PB (Heat: 12.52w) Heat: Uche Okpalauko 13.05s; 400m: 3rd Olivia Boachie 59.58s PB (Heat: 59.60s); Heat: Alice Brown 62.39s; DT: 3rd Alice Brown 38.64m; 9th Hannah Yexley 28.80m

Under 15 Girls: 100m: SF: Paris King 12.83w (Heat: 12.78w PB) Heats: Rhys Cole 12.97w; Steph Okoro 12.97w PB; Cassie Campbell 13.83w; 300m: 1st Steph Okoro 41.49s (Heat 42.87s); DT: 3rd Katie Ennis 27.75m PB 10th Emily Peckett 24.12m PB