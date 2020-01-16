Search

Kate takes Spanish step while Havering are in the medals over at Lee Valley

PUBLISHED: 11:30 17 January 2020

One week after lifting the Essex title, Havering's Kate O'Neill stepped up to earn another England vest.

And she did it in style with a fourth place finish in an international under-20 cross country event in Spain.

The Brentwood 18-year-old now returns for her second term at Birmingham University.

Meanwhile, Havering athletes collected four medals at the South of England Indoor Championships at Lee Valley over the weekend.

Stephanie Okoro won gold in the under-15 girls' 300m in her first competitive races in the event, after a heat win in a relaxed 42.39 seconds.

Okoro powered home in the home straight of the final to clock a best of 41.74 to win by almost a second, having finished fifth in the long jump.

There were two silver medals in the 60m hurdles events as Paris King improved her club under-15 record to 9.21 in winning her semi-final, but she had to come from behind in the final just an hour later to claim silver in 9.25.

King was joined on the podium by Jacob Blanc who stepped up to the under-17 age group and won his heat in a swift 8.31, before being edged into second in the final in an even faster 8.23.

Blanc also made his 400m debut, posting a fine 53.35 to earn a final place, but he was forced to drop out as he felt unwell.

A fourth club medal went to rising star Al-Ameen Salaam with bronze in the under-15 shot with a first round 10.83m.

He would have added a further medal in the 200m after crossing the line in third place, only to be disqualified.

Kate takes Spanish step while Havering are in the medals over at Lee Valley

Havering's Stephanie Okoro won gold at the South of England champs

Wilson at the double to help Havering women hold on for point with leaders Holcombe

Havering's Pippa Wilson (right) netted twice against leaders Holcombe (pic Alan Radley)

Pitchley starting to plan for next season as easy-going import duo extend contracts

Vilius Krakauskas attacks for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Athletics: Harold Wood members record Raphael parkrun bests

Harold Wood members face the camera

Manager Stimson signs new deal at Hornchurch ahead of next test with Leatherhead

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Aveley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 11th January 2020
