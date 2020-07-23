Search

Advanced search

Havering AC sad to hear of Dave Holland death

PUBLISHED: 15:37 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 23 July 2020

Dave Holland (pic Kevin White)

Dave Holland (pic Kevin White)

Archant

Havering Athletic Club were sad to report that long-standing life member Dave Holland passed away suddenly on July 14, aged 76.

Holland at chalked up well over 50 years at the club and predecessors and was a very active member in former years.

As a Romford AC member, he was part of the team who brought that club together with Hornchurch Harriers to form Havering AC in 1968 and went on to hold several key committee roles in the club.

He was a sub-three hour marathon runner and competed in the London event twice, while also proving a keen club team member who regularly filled gaps where needed on the track and field.

You may also want to watch:

Holland organised the original Havering Half Marathon and the club Boxing Day handicap for some years and until recently he attended the track for a leisurely training “run” with other long-standing members every Wednesday evening.

He was also a regular volunteer at the Raphael parkrun after he was unable to run himself and Havering club chairman Tony Benton said: “Our thoughts are with his wife Stella and other family members at this very sad time.”

*Paralympic hopeful and Havering Sports Council’s former Disability Sports Performer of the Year Kieran O’Hara won gold in the England Athletics Ambulant T20 category in their Virtual 5k Road Running Championships recently.

O’Hara clocked an excellent 16 minutes 47 seconds, after the original 5k Championships were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic and England Athletics launched a free virtual race with runs over the weekend of July 11-13.

Runners were required to provide post-race evidence via GPS data and over 1,700 competitors took the opportunity to compete during a time when running activity remains restricted.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

ASK Italian Hornchurch staff ‘completely gutted’ as restaurant closes without notice

ASK Italian Hornchurch won't be reopening after staff spend months on furlough waiting to return. Picture: Google

Array Essex: Kem Cetinay gives a sneak peek at new Harold Wood restaurant

Array Essex, formally the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Wood, was originally scheduled for a June opening. Picture: Lap Design Studio

Upminster’s 17th century Cranham Hall on sale for £4.25million

Cranham Hall. Picture: Savills

New scheme could see roads around Havering schools made car-free

Havering Council is looking to make some schools areas car-free. Picture: Google.

Charity head shave for Rush Green coronavirus survivor

Months later, Grace Dudley is still feel the effects of coronavirus after finding clumps of her hair falling out. Picture: Grace Dudley

Most Read

ASK Italian Hornchurch staff ‘completely gutted’ as restaurant closes without notice

ASK Italian Hornchurch won't be reopening after staff spend months on furlough waiting to return. Picture: Google

Array Essex: Kem Cetinay gives a sneak peek at new Harold Wood restaurant

Array Essex, formally the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Wood, was originally scheduled for a June opening. Picture: Lap Design Studio

Upminster’s 17th century Cranham Hall on sale for £4.25million

Cranham Hall. Picture: Savills

New scheme could see roads around Havering schools made car-free

Havering Council is looking to make some schools areas car-free. Picture: Google.

Charity head shave for Rush Green coronavirus survivor

Months later, Grace Dudley is still feel the effects of coronavirus after finding clumps of her hair falling out. Picture: Grace Dudley

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering AC sad to hear of Dave Holland death

Dave Holland (pic Kevin White)

Havering leisure centres set to reopen

The Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre in Romford

Harold Wood captain Perrin eager to carry on good home form

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Upminster captain Ison pleased with new signing Gupta and returning Kullar

Alan Ison of Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Leopards to become Wolves as part of big changes

Leopards coach Tom Baker talks to his players (pic Paul Phillips)