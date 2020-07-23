Havering AC sad to hear of Dave Holland death

Havering Athletic Club were sad to report that long-standing life member Dave Holland passed away suddenly on July 14, aged 76.

Holland at chalked up well over 50 years at the club and predecessors and was a very active member in former years.

As a Romford AC member, he was part of the team who brought that club together with Hornchurch Harriers to form Havering AC in 1968 and went on to hold several key committee roles in the club.

He was a sub-three hour marathon runner and competed in the London event twice, while also proving a keen club team member who regularly filled gaps where needed on the track and field.

Holland organised the original Havering Half Marathon and the club Boxing Day handicap for some years and until recently he attended the track for a leisurely training “run” with other long-standing members every Wednesday evening.

He was also a regular volunteer at the Raphael parkrun after he was unable to run himself and Havering club chairman Tony Benton said: “Our thoughts are with his wife Stella and other family members at this very sad time.”

*Paralympic hopeful and Havering Sports Council’s former Disability Sports Performer of the Year Kieran O’Hara won gold in the England Athletics Ambulant T20 category in their Virtual 5k Road Running Championships recently.

O’Hara clocked an excellent 16 minutes 47 seconds, after the original 5k Championships were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic and England Athletics launched a free virtual race with runs over the weekend of July 11-13.

Runners were required to provide post-race evidence via GPS data and over 1,700 competitors took the opportunity to compete during a time when running activity remains restricted.