Athletics: Havering 90 Joggers tackle marathon challenges

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 November 2019

Havering 90 Joggers Stuart Allen at the Athens Marathon

Havering 90 Joggers Stuart Allen at the Athens Marathon

Havering 90 Joggers' Stuart Allen completed the world famous Athens Marathon at the weekend.

Allen clocked 4:45 in a field of 20,000 runners as the race began in pouring rain and ended in brilliant sunshine in 22 degree heat, after 20k of uphill in the middle.

Christina Clementson just missed out on a personal best at the Saffron Walden half marathon, as the route was slightly longer than 13.1 miles, as clubmate Joanne Reeves also ran.

James Blogg was third male at the Forestry 100 Running Series 10k at Thames Chase, while 62 members took on nine different parkruns.

Two ran the East Coast Park event in Singapore, with others at Grovelands, Raphael, Burnham on Crouch, Harrow Lodge, Clacton Seafront, Hastings, South Woodham Ferrers and Great Dunmow.

Richard Cossey (26.00), Brian Cross (31.13), Eloise Jones (30.40), Melissa Lunn (30.43) and Michael Robinson (26.25) all beat course bests.

The club are planning a 30th anniversary event for next year and welcome former members to email committee@h90j.org.uk.

Joggers meet on Tuesday and Thursday for a 7.30pm start at Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre.

