Athletics: Busy weekend for Havering 90 Joggers

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 September 2019

Havering 90 Joggers with their London Classics medals

Havering 90 Joggers with their London Classics medals

Archant

Havering 90 Joggers had another busy weekend at a host of events.

Havering 90 Joggers at the Ingatestone five-mile raceHavering 90 Joggers at the Ingatestone five-mile race

Denis Mole was second in his age group at the Belfast City half marathon in 1:51, while 46 members took on the Ingatestone five-mile race.

Emma Bolton, Melanie Green, Lara Harradine and Kate Pettit were first in the women's team event, as Laura Dobie, Lisa Gaskin, Carol Nelson and Elaine Richardson setting personal bests.

Melisa Lunn completed the 26.2-mile night Shine Walk across London, raising money for Cancer Research UK, while eight members completed the Swim Serpentine event.

Stuart Allen, Mark Dalby, Jane Evans, Melanie Green, Caroline Hall Cross, Josy Hughes, Darren Radford and Brian Slade finished the two-mile swim, with all but Hall Cross and Hughes collecting London Classics medals after also completing the London Marathon and Prudential Ride 100.

A total of 64 members were at 12 different parkruns, with Keith Bates (33.18), Peter Burdett (23.09), Brian Cross (30.54), Dobie (30.14), Maureen Hill (42.01), Charlotte Jeffs (30.55), Stephanie Phillips (22.41), Elle Raithaille (42.47) and Ray Shaw (33.52) setting course bests.

Jodie Schubert ran her 250th parkrun in a wedding themed event at Harrow Lodge.

